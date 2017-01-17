Local Sports

Helton, Turner lead Cats to win over South Laurel

Led by center Hunter Helton with 14 points and guard Josh Turner with 13, Rosspoint advanced in the 13th Region Middle School Tournament with a 53-39 win over South Laurel on Saturday at Whitley County.

The Wildcats will play Knox Central on Saturday in the semifinals.

Joseph Gordon poured in 13 points as Rosspoint downed Green Hills 46-16 on Monday.

Andrew Hensley led the Falcons with seven points.

Rosspoint defeated James A. Cawood 42-19 in previously unreported action. Hunter Blevins led the Wildcats with 10 points.

Michael Couch and Juan Bynum scored five each for JACES.

Rosspoint plays host to Evarts on Tuesday. Green Hills will be at home against Cumberland on Tuesday.

———

Rosspoint (53) — Josh Turner 13, Hunter Helton 14, Tanner Jordan 7, Matt Brown 7, Hunter Blevins 5, Gavin Ewald 7.

South Laurel (39) — Blake Hodges 4, Josh Hibbitts 3, Reed Marcum 4, Will Gibbs 4, Conner McKeehan 12, Kase Fields 7, Traeton Napier 3, Brady Dalrymple 2.

———

Rosspoint (46) — Josh Turner 6, Hunter Helton 7, Tanner Jordan 4, Hunter Blevins 7, Gavin Ewald 5, Joseph Gordon 13, Caleb Reynolds 4.

Green Hills (16) — Andrew Hensley 7, Ethan Caldwell 4, Dalton Shepherd 5.

———

Rosspoint (42) — Josh Turner 2, Hunter Helton 6, Tanner Jordan 2, Matt Brown 5, Hunter Blevins 10, Jacob Brown 2, Gavin Ewald 8, Alex Sanders 2, Caleb Reynolds 5.

James A. Cawood (19) — Michael Couch 5, Juan Bynum 5, Johnathon Lankford 2, Michael Long 1, Andrew Johnson 2, Jeremy Lemar 2, Brady Ferguson 2.

^^^

Cole scores 20 as Devils avenge loss to Right Fork

Tyler Cole scored 20 points as Wallins avenged an earlier loss by edging visiting Right Fork 35-33 on Monday.

Dalton Stepp led Right Fork with 12 points. Josh Woolum scored 11.

Three Purple Devils reached double figures as Wallins won 44-34 in the fifth- and sixth-grade game. Tanner Griffin scored 12 points, followed by Josh Sergent with 11 and Daniel Carmical with 10.

John Philyaw led Right Fork with 22 points.

Wallins defeated Green Hills 47-19 in previously unreported seventh- and eighth-grade action. Cole and Kobe Burkhart each scored nine for the Devils.

The Devils won 40-20 in a fifth- and sixth-grade game as Cayden Brock, Griffin and Lane Grubbs each scored six points.

Keithan Shepherd led Green Hills with 15 points.

Wallins plays host to James A. Cawood on Tuesday.

———

Wallins (35) — Tyler Cole 20, Kobe Burkhart 7, Jordan Steele 4, Gary Jones 2, Cody Clayborn 2.

Right Fork (33) — Josh Woolum 11, Dalton Stepp 12, Dawson Widner 10.

———

Wallins (44) — Tanner Griffin 12, Josh Sergent 11, Daniel Carmical 10, Cayden Brock 4, Gavin Napier 3, Hunter Collett 2, Teddy Saylor 2,

Right Fork (34) — John Philyaw 22, Jared Monroe 8, Ethan Raby 3, Ben Robers 1.

———

Wallins (47) — Tyler Cole 9, Kobe Burkhart 9, Jordan Steele 5, Brett Roark 4, Luke Cottrell 4, Carl Pachelowski 3, Hunter Mefford 3, Gary Jones 2, Cody Clayborn 2, Johnny Brock 2, Justin Maiden 2, Ethan Jones 2,

Green Hills (18) — Dalton Shepherd 8, Hunter Crain 4, Ethan Caldwell 3, Cody Banks 2, Andrew Hensley 1

———

Wallins (40) — Cayden Brock 6, Tanner Griffin 6, Lane Grubbs 6, Carter Howard 4, Jessie Cottrell 4, Kaden Saylor 4, Josh Sergent 2, Daniel Carmical 2, Ethan Kinder 2, Haiden Mefford 2, Hunter Collett 1, Gavin Napier 1

Green Hills (20) — Keithan Shepherd 15, Dylan Simpson 2, Andrew Tolliver 2, Austin Howard 1.