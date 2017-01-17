Bears bounce back to defeat Lee High

After 17 wins in 17 games to start the season, the Harlan County Black Bears were, understandably, feeling pretty good about themselves.

After two double-digit losses on the road to Perry Central and Corbin, the Black Bears returned home for a game against Lee, Va., with a somewhat different attitude. Harlan County (18-2) took control early, building a 15-2 lead, on the way to a 74-55 win Monday as the Bears went about their business in workmanlike fashion after what a visitor to coach Michael Jones’ office described as two “humbling” losses..

“Humbled is a good word. We’ve been humbled two games in a row,” Jones said. “We challenged them after the game at Corbin and before the game tonight. It’s no time to panic or no time to tuck our heads and think we’re not a good team and not capable of winning the region. Two games won’t define our season. We want these kids to put forth the effort. We had kids tonight ask for a break because they were tired. We haven’t had that since early in the year.”

Eleven Bears scored in the win as the reserves saw early and extensive action.

“It was by design and had a lot do with some of the challenges we gave them before the game,” Jones said. “It’s not punishment. We want them to be able to do what needs to be done to get back to playing like we were earlier.”

Senior guard Treyce Spurlock scored 21 points to lead the Bears. Cameron Carmical and David Turner added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Sam Pennington led the 2-10 Generals with 24 points. Jacob Stewart scored 11.

Spurlock and Carmical carried the offense early, combining for six baskets in the opening period. Andrew Creech, Tyrese Simmons and Turner added on basket each as the Bears outscored Lee 23-10 in the opening period.

Carmical began and ended the second quarter with field goals and Spurlock had four in between as HCHS extended its lead to 40-22 by halftime.

Lee hit only five of 13 shots in the third period and turned the ball over six times as the Bears pulled out to a 60-36 advantage. Turner and Spurlock each had two baskets in the quarter and Gabe Price added one. Hunter Watson led the Generals as he came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers in the quarter.

Jones turned the game completely over to his reserves in the fourth quarter. The Bears were led by freshman guard Taylor Spurlock, who had one 3-pointer, one basket and two free throws. Alex Pace, Matthew Simpson and A.J. Simmons also had baskets for the Bears.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday with a much tougher test at Knox Central, the 15th ranked team in the state in the most recent Cantrall Ratings in the Lexington Herald Leader.

“Every team will have ups and downs, but we were disappointed more with our effort in those two games,” Jones said. “We didn’t feel we played as hard as we could. We challenged them before the game, and they responded pretty well. They played harder tonight, but it can’t just be one game.

“We’ve lost two pretty good teams, and we’re going over to Knox Central tomorrow to play another really good team. I’m anxious to see how they respond. I want to see if we come out with the same aggression on the boards and on defense. That will tell us coaches a lot.”

Harlan County senior guard Cameron Carmical worked around a Lee, Va., defender in Monday's game at HCHS. Carmical scored 14 points in the Bears' 74-55 win.

By John Henson

Harlan County 74, Lee, Va. 55 LEE, VA. (2-10) Jacob Stewart 5-17 1-2 11, Konar Hacker 1-4 0-0 3, Connor Pendergraft 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Pennington 10-18 3-7 24, Austin Caudill 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter Watson 3-5 0-0 9, Landon Lawson 2-2 0-0 4, Caleb Coleman 1-4 1-2 4. Totals: 22-53 5-10 55. HARLAN COUNTY (18-2) Cameron Carmical 5-12 2-4 14, Treyce Spurlock 9-15 2-3 21, Andrew Creech 1-3 1-2 3, Tyrese Simmons 2-6 0-0 4, David Turner 3-5 5-6 11, Paul Stapleton 0-0 2-2 2, Gabe Price 1-4 1-1 3, Alex Pace 1-4 2-2 5, Patrick Bynum 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor Spurlock 2-4 2-2 7, Matthew Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Michael Simpson 0-0 0-0 0, A.J. Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, Elisha Smallwood 0-1 0-0 0. Lee, Va. 10 12 14 19 — 55 Harlan County 23 17 20 14 — 74 3-point goals: Lee 6-18 (Watson 3-4, Pennington 1-3, Coleman 1-3, Hacker 1-4, Stewart 0-4), Harlan County 5-13 (Carmical 2-6, Taylor Spurlock 1-1, Pace 1-2, Treyce Spurlock 1-3, Matthew Simpson 0-1). Rebounds: Lee 25 (Hacker 6, Penningotn 5, Caudill 4, Lawson 3, Coleman 3, Watson 2, Stewart 1, Pendergraft 1), Harlan County 40 (Treyce Spurlock 6, Turner 6, Price 6, Carmical 5, Pace 4, Matthew Simpson 3, A.J. Simmons 3, Tyrese Simmons 2, Taylor Spurlock 2, Creech 1, Bynum 1, Smallwood 1). Turnovers: Lee 20, Harlan County 13. Fouled out: None.

