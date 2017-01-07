HCHS knocks off North in semifinals

HAZARD — A 56-point night by North Laurel star Peyton Broughton will go down in the record books as the biggest scoring performance by a player in the WYMT Mountain Classic. But even an historic night wasn’t quite enough to send the Harlan County Black Bears home, who continue to find different ways to win.

Harlan County led from start to finish, improving to 17-0 by emerging victorious in an 82-78 shootout against North Laurel in the semifinals Friday night at Perry Central High School. The Bears earned a rematch against Perry Central in Saturday’s championship game.

Broughton, a senior guard who has signed with Eastern Kentucky University, hit 14 of 32 shots from the field and 26 of 29 at the throw line to break the tournament scoring record previously held by former Buckhorn star Matt Day, who scored 47 against Knott Central in 2012.

While Broughton was scoring all but 22 of North’s points by himself, Harlan County featured a more balanced attack, led by senior point guard Cameron Carmical, who hit seven of 10 shots in a 26-point performance. Treyce Spurlock, also a senior guard, added 14 points.

“We played better offensively tonight than we have in a while. We shot the ball better,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “I thought we defended very hard tonight and did a good job on Broughton the first half. I told the kids at halftime that I didn’t care how many he got, as long as we didn’t let the other kids beat us. We put him on the line a lot and we have to clean up some things, especially for tomorrow night. We’re excited to be back in the championship game again.”

The Bears also benefited from big games off the bench by Andrew Creech, who scored 14 points, and Gabe Price, who added eight.

“They weren’t guarding Andrew the first half, and I told him he better shoot it. I have all kinds of confidence in Andrew. He had to make them pay,” Jones said. “Gabe came in and did a great job, finishing one around the basket and hitting some clutch free throws.”

Carmical found Simmons for a basket then completed a four-point play to get Harlan County off to a 6-0 lead. Drew Nolan and Spurlock also hit 3-pointers as Harlan County led 12-6 midway through the quarter.

Broughton missed four of five shots from the field in the opening quarter with Nolan playing hard on the defensive end, but the North star hit four of four at the line to keep the Jaguars within three, at 14-11.

Creech provided a huge lift in the second quarter, hitting three of four shots, including a 3-pointer, and also connected on all three free throws when he was fouled on a trey, finishing the period with 10 points.

Carmical and Tyrese Simmons also had two baskets each in the quarter as Harlan County stretched its lead to 36-26 at halftime. Broughton had three of North’s four baskets in the period.

Baskets by Bryson Asher, Broughton and Aaron Rader pulled North Laurel within four to start the third quarter, but a Spurlock 3-pointer slowed the run. Two more baskets by Creech started a surge by the Bears that also featured baskets by Spurlock and Nolan to put HCHS up by 13.

Four straight Broughton free throws got North back within seven before Carmical hit another buzzer-beating 3, though not quite as big as his game-winner Wednesday against Cordia.

Broughton scored 27 points in a wild fourth quarter as North outscored Harlan County 34-28 but could get no closer than five points.

Harlan County led by 12 with 3:15 left after a 3-pointer by Carmical and still led by 11 with 57 seconds to play after two free throws by Carmical, but the Jaguars continued to battle. Broughton hit a 3-pointer, then four of five free throws on the next two trips. Spurlock and David Turner each hit one of two at the line during that stretch, and Price connected on two with 9.2 seconds remaining to put the game away. Kaleb Osborne hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get North within four at the end.

The Jaguars set a tournament record for most points scored in a quarter with 34 in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars and Bears tied the tournament record for points in a quarter by two teams with 62.

North Laurel played without junior guard Brian Gray, who suffered an ankle injury late in North Laurel’s first-round win over Hazard.

Harlan County played the last quarter and a half without Nolan, who also suffered an ankle injury as he went in for a shot.

Perry Central defeated HCHS 53-47 in last year’s finals. A Harlan County team has never won the WYMT Mountain Classic.

Harlan County 82, North Laurel 78 NORTH LAUREL (13-3) Adam Sizemore 0-2 0-0 0, Kaleb Osborne 2-4 0-0 6, Peyton Broughton 14-32 26-29 56, Aaron Rader 2-3 0-0 4, Bryson Asher 4-11 0-0 8, James Nicely 0-0 2-2 2, Brett Gaynor 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Kelly 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-56 28-31 78. HARLAN COUNTY (17-0) Cameron Carmical 7-10 8-9 26, Treyce Spurlock 5-11 6-8 14, Drew Nolan 3-8 0-1 7, Tyrese Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, David Turner 1-2 5-6 7, Andrew Creech 5-7 3-3 14, Gabe Price 1-2 6-8 8, Paul Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-45 28-35 82. North Laurel 11 15 18 34 — 78 Harlan County 14 22 18 28 — 82 3-point goals: North Laurel 4-14 (Osborne 2-4, Broughton 2-5, Osborne 0-1, Rader 0-1, Asher 0-3), Harlan County 8-15 (Carmical 4-5, Spurlock 2-6, Creech 1-1, Nolan 1-3). Rebounds: North Laurel 29 (Broughton 9, Asher 6, Nicely 6, Gaynor 3, Kelley 3, Sizemore 1, Osborne 1), Harlan County 31 (Turner 8, Simmons 7, Spurlock 5, Creech 4, Carmical 3, Nolan 3, Price 1). Turnovers: North Laurel 9, Harlan County 17. Assists: Harlan County 17 (Carmical 8, Spurlock 3, Simmons 3, Creech 3). Turnovers: North Laurel 9, Harlan County 17. Fouled out: North Laurel (Rader, Sizemore).

