Gross, Green lead HCHS into finals

HAZARD — When either Blair Green or Kaylea Gross are playing well, the Harlan County Lady Bears can be tough to beat.

When both are having big games, as the Knott Central Lady Patriots witnessed Tuesday in the semifinals of the WYMT Mountain Classic, the job is all but impossible.

Gross had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Green added 26 points and 10 rebounds as Harlan County extended its win streak to 10 and moved into the tournament finals with a 75-58 win over the preseason 14th Region favorites.

“They are both very good players,” Knott Central coach Jeff Honeycutt said. “Green is so hard to match up with because she can do so many things, and Gross is very strong and did a great job getting position around the basket.”

“Kaylea and Blair got going inside. They both played really well and are tough matchups,” added Harlan County coach Debbie Green.

Harlan County (13-2) took control in the second quarter and made a comeback difficult with great free throw shooting, hitting 26 of 27 from the free throw line.

“That’s crazy,” said Green. “We did a good job at the line, obviously, and really followed the game plan. We wanted to keep (Jayda) Higgins out the lane and keep (Kristen Waugh) from getting open looks.”

Junior center Allie Ohair led the 10-5 Lady Patriots with 16 points. Waugh and Higgins, each ranked among the 14th Region’s best players, were held to eight and four points, respectively.

After a couple of ties early, the lead changed hands five times late in the first quarter before back-to-back buckets by Green put HCHS ahead to stay. A 3-pointer by Rebecca Middleton and another basket by Green pushed the Lady Bears’ lead to 18-12 after one period.

Ohair had four of Knott’s six baskets in the first quarter as the Lady Patriots hit six of 15 shots. Knott cooled off even more in the second period, missing 10 of 13 shots from the field as Harlan County pulled out to a 10-point lead.

Breann Turner, Gross, Green and Middleton each had one basket in the second period as the Lady Bears hit only four of 13 shots but were still able to build a 34-24 advantage by the break.

Harlan County’s lead grew to 13 early in the third quarter on baskets by Green, Phebe McHargue and Gross.

The Lady Patriots continued to struggle with shooting, missing seven of eight shots from the field and two of two at the line in the opening four and a half minutes of the quarter. Green and Gross each added one more basket inside to push Harlan County’s lead to 46-27.

Knott Central fought back with the help of Harlan County’s carelessness with the ball. The Lady Bears had eight of their 20 turnovers in the quarter as Knott closed with an 11-6 run to cut the deficit to 58-44.

Two straight baskets by Waugh pulled the Lady Patriots within 10 early in the fourth quarter.

“We had a good run in the third quarter. I liked the way my girls didn’t quit,” Honeycutt said. “We got it down to 10 and had the ball, then we had a couple of turnovers and Harlan County started hitting shots again.

Two free throws by Middleton and a three-point play by Gross put Harlan County back in control. Gross and McHargue each had two free throws and a basket in an 8-0 run that gave the Lady Bears their biggest lead at 21 with two minutes left. Two late baskets by Knott eighth-grader Keara Mullins in the final minute cut the deficit to 17.

Harlan County will play the winner of Wednesday’s North Laurel/Harlan semifinal in the championship game on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Photo by Jessica Turner Harlan County junior Blair Green put up a shot in action from the WYMT Mountain Classic semifinals on Tuesday at Perry. Green had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Bears’ 75-58 victory. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JT-Green-vs-Knott-Central-1.jpg Photo by Jessica Turner Harlan County junior Blair Green put up a shot in action from the WYMT Mountain Classic semifinals on Tuesday at Perry. Green had 26 points and 10 rebounds in the Lady Bears’ 75-58 victory.

Lady Bears rout Knott in WYMT tourney

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 75, Knott Central 58 HARLAN COUNTY (13-2) Phebe McHargue 2-5 6-6 10, Rebecca Middleton 1-6 2-2 5, Blair Green 9-16 8-8 26, Lainey Cox 2-2 0-0 4, Kaylea Gross 8-15 10-11 26, Shelby McDaniel 0-3 0-0 0, Breann Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Reanna Middleton 1-2 0-0 2, K.K. Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-53 26-27 75. KNOTT CENTRAL (10-5) Jada Higgins 1-6 1-4 4, Kristen Waugh 3-16 2-2 8, Lexi Slone 2-4 2-4 6, Hannah Hollifield 4-6 0-2 8, Allie Ohair 6-14 4-8 16, Breanna Harrington 4-10 0-1 10, Kamryn Thornsbury 1-2 0-0 2, Keara Mullins 2-2 0-0 4, Emily Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Ashley 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Slone 0-0 0-0 0, Lexie Slone 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Mullins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-61 9-21 58. Harlan County 18 16 24 17 — 75 Knott Central 12 12 20 14 — 58 3-point goals: Harlan County 1-5 (Rebecca Middleton 1-3, McDaniel 0-2), Knott Central 3-11 (Harrington 2-3, Higgins 1-2, Waugh 0-5, Ashley 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan County 35 (Gross 11, Green 10), Knott Central 27. Turnovers: Harlan County 20, Knott Central 16. Fouled out: Knott Central (Lexi Slone).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

