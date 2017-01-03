The 2016 sports year in review

Local sports were in the news in 2016, as there were some surprises and definitely some celebrations. Here are some of the top sports stories of 2016, in no particular order.

• Black Bears rout Bell, HCHS captures second straight title

After losing four of their top six players to graduation from a 2015 team that won 18 games and a 52nd District Tournament, many wondered if the Harlan County Black Bears could be as good in 2016.

It turns out, they were better.

Harlan County improved to 23-4 on the season and won its second straight district title with a 68-43 rout of visiting Bell County on a Friday in February in a rematch of the previous year’s finals. A strong defensive effort helped the Bears roll to the win.

• A ‘Sweet’ win for HHS, Harlan downs HC for 13th Region title

After watching someone else celebrate a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the Corbin Arena floor the past two years, the Harlan Lady Dragons got a chance to experience it themselves in March following a 44-36 win over Harlan County in the 13th Region Tournament.

“I can’t take it all in right now. This is crazy,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said moments after their fourth win in five games this season against their county rivals. “With the hard work these girls put in, then come down here the last two years and lose and watch someone else cut down the nets, it was devastating. It feels good to finally win, we’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get here. The hard work paid off.”

On the other side of the court, Harlan County coach Debbie Green was already hoping her Lady Bears could follow the pattern to success followed by Harlan.

“They’ve been here two more times than we have. They’ve been sitting in the same spot as us watching everyone else get championship trophies. We’ve got a young team with everyone back next year. Now we have a little taste of what it feels like to lose,” said Green, who led Harlan to its first 13th Region title in 1987.

Harlan took a 27-4 record into the state tournament for the Lady Dragons’ first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 1999.

• Donahue steps down as Harlan coach

From fan to player to assistant coach and head coach, the Harlan football program has been part of J.B. Donahue’s for just about as long as he can remember.

Donahue stepped down in December after a 24-year run as head coach and planned to join the coaching staff at the University of the Cumberlands, where one of his former players, Matt Rhymer, is the head coach.

“There’s an opportunity join his staff at Cumberland. I can supplement my income a little and get the chance to coach at the next level,” Donahue said. “We’ve maintained a close relationship, and I’m proud of what Matt’s accomplished. To be able to get involved was more than I could pass up.”

“I love everything about coach Donahue and am excited for this next phase of his career,” said Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton. “He has passion, knowledge and his sincere care for his players and students has made him the remarkable coach he is. There has never been any doubt that J.B. Donahue is good for high school football, Harlan High School has had the luxury of him leading the football program for more than 20 years. What he has been able to accomplish is difficult to put into words because it is so much more than a Friday night football game. His endurance and perseverance speak volumes to his ability to work well with others while challenging those around him to give their very best.”

Donahue compiled a 138-134 record during his tenure as head coach, setting a school record for victories in the process.

He was the head coach on three of Harlan’s four district championship teams in 1996, 1999 and 2015. He was a quarterback in 1979 on Harlan’s first district championship team, which was led by Rick McCrary.

“When you consider I went to the school there 12 years before I ever came back to coach, I spent 40 of 52 years there,” Donahue said. “I’ve spent a whole lot of my life there. I knew it had to end some time. This opportunity came along and it seemed like the right time with retirement.”

• Lady Bears break through, HCHS downs Middlesboro in district finals

Harlan County softball coach Tim McElyea had the look of a man who had just dropped a 500-pound gorilla off his back as his Lady Bears celebrated around him following a 6-2 win in May over Middlesboro in the 52nd District Tournament finals at Bell County.

“They’ve had our number a long time,” said McElyea of a Middlesboro team that beat the Lady Bears three times during the season and in last year’s 52nd District Tournament finals. “It was a good win. Our defense came to play, and I think that was the biggest difference.”

Harlan County (25-8) appeared to be in trouble again, trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning when the momentum turned in the Lady Bears on a line drive hit to right-center by Farren Clark. With Nikki Creech on first after a single, Clark drilled a rope into the gap that appeared to stay up just long enough for Middlesboro right fielder Taylor Moyers to make the catch. Just as Moyers reached out for the ball while running at full speed, she collided with center fielder Bailey Hensley. Neither Moyers nor Hensley were able to get up after the collision, allowing Creech and Clark both to score on what turned out to be a two-run inside-the-park homer.

“I didn’t see the collision,” McElyea said. “I looked up and Farren was already on me at third base. A play like that had to turn the momentum.”

Middlesboro coach Luster Powers agreed.

“It was big,” he said. “Anything can happen in softball, and that did seem to give them the momentum, but they hit it well. They hit Madison (Shields) hard.”

Shields suffered her first loss after three wins against the Lady Bears, giving up six runs on eight hits in six-plus innings on the mound. Lauren Spurlock gave up two hits in one inning.

Destinee Jenkins earned the win as she gave up both runs on four hits, while striking out five and walking three. Kacie Russell recorded two big outs, ending both the fourth and sixth innings, before Jenkins returned to the mound each time.

“(Assistant coach) Marcus (Johnson) makes the pitching calls and he said he might do that,” McElyea said. “It worked out great. Destinee pitched a great game, but Kacie came in and did the job when we needed her to get us out of a couple jams.”

Harlan County took over after the collision and a lengthy delay afterward. Both players were taken to the dugout, but the game was stopped, even after substitutes had been announced. Both players returned to the field before the game resumed.

Both teams advanced to the 13th Region Tournament.

• New Harlan rolls to state championship, Patriots rout Owensboro Catholic in finals

Future middle school football teams in Harlan County have a new mountain to climb to be considered the best ever in the county, and it won’t be easy to get there. The 2016 New Harlan Patriots set the bar extremely high on an October afternoon in Lexington.

New Harlan captured the Division 3 state middle school title by routing Owensboro Catholic 37-8 in the championship game at Bryan Station, completing an 11-1 season.

“We just finished a great season and these are super kids,” New Harlan coach Jon Reynolds said. “They did the little things it takes to be successful. Hard work and desire can and will lead to success. I’ve told this team all season, remember who you’re always playing and continue to do the right things. That answer is simple, we play ourselves. It’s a matter of pride, and I am proud of this team. I also want to thank everyone who has helped and supported this team during the year.”

Matt Brown ran for 184 yards on 10 carries to lead a New Harlan ground attack that rolled up 339 yards on the ground. Josh Turner added 81 yards on four carries and Hunter Blevins contributed 65 yards on six carries as the Patriots did not attempt a pass in a game they dominated from start to finish.

Brown scored all five touchdowns for the Patriots, beginning with a 66-yard run in the first quarter.

Owensboro Catholic avoided the shutout when Chris Boarman ran 45 yards for a touchdown with 3:47 to play. Boarman also had the two-point conversion.

Gary Jones led the New Harlan defense with five tackles. Helton, Hunter Blevins, Turner and Kobe Burkhart added four each. James Gray and Brown had three each. Steele and Brandon Perez added two each. Brown, Perez, Gavin Ewald and Clayborn had one interception each.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Destinee Jenkins delivered a pitch in the 52nd District Tournament softball championship game in October. Jenkins was the winning pitcher and added a double to earn tournament most valuable player honors in the Lady Bears' 6-2 win over Middlesboro.