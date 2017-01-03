Picking best of Donahue’s Dragons

It’s been a part of my fall routine for a quarter century, calling J.B. Donahue every Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss Harlan’s opponent that weekend.

We talked at least once a week in the fall for 24 years and often more than that. I waited many Friday nights at the 50-yard-line for Donahue to finish talking to his team, often ending with a “How bout them Dragons” from Donahue to celebrate a Harlan victory.

For the first time since 1992, there will be a new coach at Green Dragon Field when I show up next August to work on the season preview for the Green Dragons, an interview that J.B. and I had done so many times together that he knew all the questions and I knew most of the answers.

It definitely won’t be the same.

As the coach from 1993 to 2016, Donahue broke Joe Gilley’s school records for both longevity and wins as he posted a 138-134 mark. Charlie Hunter, with 25 years as the football coach at Evarts from 1955 to 1979, is the only coach in county history to stay with one program longer, at least from the records I reviewed this week.

Donahue didn’t step into an ideal situation when he took over as coach in 1993. The Dragons had only one winning season over the previous eight and hadn’t been in a playoff game since Rick McCrary was still the coach in 1984. Donahue was a player during the program’s glory years under McCrary when Harlan finished 12-1 in 1979, 8-1 in 1980 and 10-1 in 1981. The Dragons claimed their first playoff victory in 1979 but couldn’t get past powerhouse Cumberland teams the next two years.

After leading the Dragons to record of 3-7 and 4-7 in his first two years, Donahue posted his first winning record in 1995 at 6-4 and then captured his first district title with the 1996 team that finished 9-3. The squad was led by running back T.J. Dunson, who rushed for over 3,000 yards in his final two years at Harlan, and linebacker Thomas Goss.

Harlan won another district title again in 1999, advancing to the regional finals before falling to Pikeville. The Dragons were led that year by linebacker Frank Shope, quarterback Gary Greer, running back Ben Smith and linemen Timbo Noe, John Robinson, Brook Loving and A.K. Goss.

The Dragons stayed around the .500 mark the next several years before breaking through again in 2004 to finish 9-3 as Teddy Thompson also topped the 3,000-yard mark in rushing for his career and standout lineman Jake Anderson anchored the defensive front.

Harlan posted an 8-4 mark in 2006 with running back Jon Lundy, quarterback Chase Jones and receiver Will Pope leading the offense with a line that featured Blake James, Derek Stephenson, Patrick Ball and Aaron Jones.

The Dragons won their third district title under Donahue in 2014, knocking off two-time defending state runner-up Williamsburg in the process. Harlan finished 9-3 as both Nick Jarvis and Kendal Brock went over 1,000 yards rushing.

To mark the end of Donahue’s 24-year run as head coach at his alma mater, I suggested we put together an All-Donahue team to remember the best of the best during his tenure as head coach. While there’s no doubt we left out some deserving players, the following is the list we compiled as the best of the best during the Donahue era.

Offense

QB — Ty Saragas, 2013

RB — T.J. Dunson, 1997

RB — Teddy Thompson, 2006

WR — Will Pope, 2007

WR — Vince Bianchi, 2012

TE — Logan Curry, 2004

C — Johnny Phillips, 1998

G — Brook Loving, 2000

G — James Hill, 2010

T — Noah Asher, 1995

T — Jonathan Lee, 1999

K — Michael Bianchi, 2007

Defense

NG — Jake Anderson, 2005

L — David Thompson, 1998

L — Timbo Noe, 2000

LB — Thomas Goss, 1996

LB — Frank Shope, 2000

LB — Matt Rhymer, 2001

LB — Tim Rutledge, 1996

CB — Dakota Morris, 2013

CB — Jon Bryant, 1998

SS — Jon Lundy, 2007

FS — Ryland Pope, 2005

P — Jamie Jacobs, 2002

Then there was one

There were six unbeaten boys high school basketball teams in Kentucky heading into the Christmas break, including Harlan County at 12-0 after winning four games in a tournament at East Jessamine and West Jessamine high schools.

Elliott County, the defending 16th Region champ, lost to Ravenwood, Tenn., on Dec. 27 in the King of the Smokies tournament in Tennessee.

Bethlehem, a school in Bardstown, lost to Louisville Collegiate in the Beth Haven Holiday Classic in Louisville on Dec. 28.

Three teams lost for the first time on Dec. 29 — South Oldham fell 80-67 to Fern Creek in the Mitchell F. Irvin Classic at South Oldham; Southwestern lost 87-72 to crosstown rival Pulaski County in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Classic; and Larue County lost 52-47 to Grayson County in the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic.

Harlan County, meanwhile, was playing in the Hyden Citizens Bank Holiday Classic. After opening with a 68-44 win over Tates Creek, the Bears had to hold off upset bids before edging Clay County 58-53 in the semifinals and Hazard 52-49 in the finals.

The 15-0 Bears, now the state’s only unbeaten boys team, can clinch a winning record for the season with a victory on Wednesday over defending All “A” Classic state champ Cordia in the first round of the WYMT Mountain Classic at Perry Central High School.

