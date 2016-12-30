Bears rally past Hazard for tourney title

HYDEN — Still unbeaten at the hallway point of the regular season, the 15-0 Harlan County Black Bears added some drama to their last two wins in capturing the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County High School.

After surviving a 58-53 semifinal victory Wednesday over Clay County, the Bears found themselves in even more difficult circumstances Thursday in the championship game agains Hazard before rallying for a 52-49 win.

Harlan County played the entire game without senior center David Turner, who watched from the bench in street clothes due to illness, and at least half of the game without Treyce Spurlock and Tyrese Simmons, two starters who fouled out in the fourth quarter. Add to that, senior point guard Cameron Carmical was in the midst of perhaps the worst shooting night of his career.

And still, the Bears found a way, even with four reserves on the floor for much of the second half.

“We’re not playing that well offensively, but it’s not necessarily our offense. We’re just not shooting it well, other than Treyce (Spurlock),” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “We’re just scrapping and finding ways to win.”

“They are a good ballclub,” Hazard coach Al Holland said. “I told our kids they were the best defensive team we’ve seen this year. They get up in you, and we’re a little young. I was really proud of the way our kids battled. They have a veteran club and made the plays when they had to.”

Harlan County trailed by four early in the fourth quarter when junior guard Andrew Creech, starting in place of Turner, scored on two consecutive drives to tie the game at 42-all. Creech finished with a career-high 13 points while playing a strong game on defense and taking over ball-handling duties at times in the second half.

“Andrew did a great job of reading the defense and making plays,” Jones said. “We played well defensively, and a lot that was because of Andrew. I was on them at halftime because Andrew was working so hard and we were letting other people catch the ball.”

The game was tied at 44, 46 and 48 as sophomore guard Gabe Price pulled the Bears even for the last time as he scored with 68 seconds to play. Chase Pennington put the Dogs up by one when he hit one of two at the line with 46.4 seconds left.

Carmical, who also finished with 13 points, hit the go-ahead shot with 34 seconds left, then forced a turnover by pressuring Hazard’s Chick Ndyia. Price came up with the loose ball, drawing a foul in the process. Price hit both shots to extend the Bears’ lead to three.

Wade Pelfrey missed a potential tying 3-pointer and sophomore Alex Pace came up with the clinching rebound. Pace, Price and Paul Stapleton all had big games off the bench for the Bears.

“Our bench was the difference tonight,” Jones said. “They came in and did a great job. I’m happy for them. They haven’t gotten to play a lot lately since we aren’t playing a lot of JV games during the holidays, but they were ready when we needed them.”

Jake Johnson scored 12 points, Ryan Smith contributed 11 and Wade Pelfrey added 10 to lead the 7-5 Bulldogs.

Harlan County struggled to take care of the basketball early despite only token pressure from the Bulldogs, turning it over four times in the opening four minutes. After five lead changes, Hazard went on top 10-9 at the end of the period on two straight baskets by Johnson.

Hazard built an 18-13 lead early in the second quarter on two straight 3-pointers by Pelfrey and a post-up basket by Reece Fletcher.

Stapleton provided a lift off the bench with a steal and two rebounds to start an 8-2 run that Spurlock capped with two straight steals turned into layups as the Bears went on top 26-21. Two free throws by Carmical gave HCHS a 28-24 advantage at the break.

Spurlock, who led the Bears with 14 points, hit all four of his shots in the second quarter.

The Bears built a seven-point lead early in the third quarter on baskets by Spurlock and Creech but didn’t have a basket over the final 3:45 of the period, missing their last eight shots. Hazard closed with an 11-1 run, holding Carmical without a basket in the quarter, to go up 40-36.

“Our kids played pretty well defensively,” Holland said. “Our kids did a good job on (Carmical). He’s a good player. I’ve enjoyed watching him play the last several years.”

Harlan County returns to action Wednesday at Perry Central against Cordia in the WYMT Mountain Classic.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior Andrew Creech hounded Hazard’s Wade Pelfrey in the championship game of the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic on Thursday. Creech scored 13 points to help the Black Bears improve to 15-0 with a 52-49 win. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JH-Creech-vs-Wade-Pelfrey-bw.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior Andrew Creech hounded Hazard’s Wade Pelfrey in the championship game of the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic on Thursday. Creech scored 13 points to help the Black Bears improve to 15-0 with a 52-49 win.

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 52, Hazard 49 HARLAN COUNTY (15-0) Cameron Carmical 5-18 3-4 13, Andrew Creech 6-8 1-3 13, Treyce Spurlock 6-13 0-1 114, Tyrese Simmons 3-5 0-0 6, Drew Nolan 0-3 0-0 0, Paul Stapleton 0-2 1-2 1, Alex Pace 0-0 0-0 0, Gabe Price 1-1 3-4 5. Totals: 21-50 8-14 52. HAZARD (7-5) Wade Pelfrey 2-4 4-4 10, Ryan Smith 3-10 4-6 11, Chick Ndyia 2-3 3-6 7, Chase Pennington 2-5 1-2 5, Jake Johnson 4-6 4-7 12, Logan Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Reece Fletcher 2-3 0-2 4, Skylar Pelfrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-33 16-27 49. Harlan County 9 19 8 16 — 52 Hazard 10 14 16 9 — 49 3-point goals: Harlan County 2-7 (Spurlock 2-5, Creech 0-1, Stapleton 0-1), Hazard 3-7 (Pelfrey 2-3, Smith 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: Harlan County 21, Hazard 21. Turnovers: Harlan County 8, Hazard 14. Fouled out: Harlan County (Spurlock, Simmons), Hazard (Pennington).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

