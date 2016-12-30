Balanced attack propels HCHS to tourney finals

Harlan County rolled into the finals of the NAS Christmas Tournament at Carroll County High School by overpowering Presentation 80-46 in the semifinals Thursday.

The 10-2 Lady Bears, who depended on Blair Green and Kaylea Gross for all but nine of their points in a first-round win over South Oldham, found balance in the semifinals as green scored 25 and Gross added 18, with guards Phebe McHargue and Rebecca Middleton contributing 11 and 10 points, respectively. Breann Turner added eight points.

Presentation was led by Lilly Stephenson with 19 points.

Gross and Green each scored eight points in the first quarter as the Lady Bears got off to a good start, building a 22-12 lead.

Led by nine points from Green and two baskets each by Middleton and Gross, Harlan County scored 22 again in the second quarter and extended its advantage to 44-21 at halftime.

Middleton scored five points in the third quarter while Green, Gross and McHargue added four each as the HCHS lead grew to 63-35.

Turner closed the game strong with three baskets in the fourth quarter. Green added four points on a free throw and her third trey of the game.

Harlan County will play Western Hills in the championship game Friday.

An Enterprise Staff Report