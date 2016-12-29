All-district honors

Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron and Pineville senior quarterback Tucker Woolum won the top honors on the All District 7 team picked by the district’s coaches.

Herron was the choice as coach of the year after leading the Jackets back to the district title that they lost to Harlan a year earlier. Herron led Williamsburg to state runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014.

Woolum was named player of the year after he completed 128 of 239 passes for 2,018 yards while adding a team-high 1,059 yards rushing.

Three Harlan players received special honors, including senior tackle Thomas Morgan, who was named the district’s best defensive lineman.

Tanner Parks, a senior linebacker/wingback, was the choice as the district’s best all-purpose player.

Caleb Adkins, a sophomore, was selected as the best defensive back.

Williamsburg’s Alec Poore was named best quarterback. Other Williamsburg players honored included Hagen Hawn as best receiver, D.C. Bowlin as best special teams player and Hunter Brown as best linebacker.

Pineville players honored included Will Adams as best receiver and Luke Kelly as best offensive lineman.

Lynn Camp players honored included Dalton Cook as best running back and Seth Baker as best linebacker.

The all-district team includes:

Williamsburg — Eli Mattingly, Dalton Ponder, Darrell White, Kyle Davis, Jacob Gray, Cody Maxey, Noah Perkins, Caleb Rose and Alex Thomas.

Pineville — Thomas Brock, Joe Collett, Trent Lefevers, Phillip Bruner, Nike Mason, Kevin Sexton and Dillion Woodard.

Harlan — Brady Brock, Bryce Browning, Andrew Saylor, Joey Swanner, Kendal Brock and Kilian Ledford.

Lynn Camp — Tracy Fee, Jacob Helton, Brenton Medlin and Dylan Brown.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Pineville senior quarterback Tucker Woolum was recently named the district's player of the year after passing for 2,018 yards last season.

Three Dragons receive special awards

By John Henson [email protected]

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

