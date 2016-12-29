Dragons split 2 games in Florida

Harlan split a pair of games in the KSA Events Holiday Tournament at Orlanda, Fla., defeating Edgewood, Fla., 64-43 on Wednesday before falling 72-54 to Hilliiard, Fla., on Thursday in the semifinals.

The Dragons will close tournament play on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in the third-place game.

Sophomore guard Kilian Ledford scored 17 points, hitting four 3-pointers, to lead Harlan in the win over Edgewood. Freshman guard Jacob Wilson and senior center Joey Swanner added 10 points each for the Dragons.

Justin Cook and Logan North led Edgewood with eight points each.

Harlan held Edgewood to only eight points in each of the first two quarters, while scoring 14 in each to build a 28-16 halftime lead. The Dragons blow the game open by outscoring Edgewood 23-10 in the third quarter to stretch their advantage to 51-26.

Crews exploded for 33 points to lead Hilliard over Harlan on Thursday.

The Dragons led 33-30 at halftime before Hilliard exploded for 33 points in the third quarter to build a 63-47 advantage.

“We struggled to make shots the second half, but we also didn’t do a good job defensively in the second half,” Harlan coach Derrick Akal said. “Defense will bail out your offense, but we didn’t do either in the second half.”

Noah Busroe and Ledford each scored 14 points to lead the 4-5 Dragons.

An Enterprise Staff Report