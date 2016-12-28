Green, Gross lead Lady Bears to win at Carroll tourney

Blair Green and Kaylea Gross have been the 13th Region’s most productive pair of teammates through the first half of the 2016-2017 season, and that duo came through again Wednesday in the opening round of the NAS Christmas Tournament at Carroll County High School, teaming for 43 points in the Lady Bears’ 52-48 win over South Oldham.

Green, who scored 22 points, and Gross, who added 21, scored all of the Lady Bears’ points in the fourth quarter as HCHS outscored South Oldham 11-7 in the decisive quarter. The game was tied at 41-all going into the period, but Gross had two baskets and Green added one, while hitting five of six at the lin,e to lift Harlan County to the win.

Sydney Herold, a senior guard, scored 18 points to lead the 7-4 Lady Dragons. Sophomore guard Peyton Herold added 11 points.

Led by Sydney Herold, who scored nine points, South Oldham took a 21-19 lead after one quarter. Gross led HCHS with eight points.

Green scored seven points and Gross added six as Harlan County built a 36-33 halftime lead.

The Lady Bears were limited to only five points in the third quarter as South Oldham pulled even.

Harlan County (9-2) will play Presentation on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Presentation advanced with a 55-46 win over Gallatin County.

