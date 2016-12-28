Bears survive scare, edge Clay

HYDEN — Holiday tournament basketball, usually away from home against unfamiliar opponents, can be devoid of emotion.

Harlan County coach Michael Jones didn’t think his Bears would have trouble finding some intensity on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic, considering the opponent was Clay County, the team that ended the Bears’ season in last year’s regional semifinals.

But for the better part of three quarters, it was Clay County playing like the team that had something to prove. Harlan County recovered just in time, scoring the final six points to avoid its first loss while holding off the Tigers 58-53.

“We were fortunate to win. I told the kids we want to make this the last time all year that we get out-toughed,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “Clay played harder than we did, but we made enough plays to win the game. We want to make sure this is the last time somebody physically beats up on us, especially on the backboards. It’s all about heart when it comes to rebounding.

Clay lost its top three players from last year’s 13th Region Tournament runner-up squad and had been inconsistent this season, falling 62-61 just a day earlier against Hazard.

“I told them Clay didn’t have anything to lose and would play hard, and they did,” Jones said. “Give them the credit. They outplayed us today.”

“We probably outplayed them except for a couple of 50-50 balls at the end and on the scoreboard,” Clay County coach Glenn Gray said. “Right now we’re not worried about our record. We want to play hard for 32 minutes and get better every game. We want to be peaking in February. These next two weeks will define where we are.

“We’re very young terms in basketball IQ. On a given night, we’re capable of playing with anybody. On a given night, we’re capable of getting beat by anybody. We’re like that until we figure out our identity and roles.”

Harlan County (14-0) got most of its offense from two sources against Clay as senior guard Treyce Spurlock scored 19 points, including 13 in the first half, and junior guard Drew Nolan, who missed Wednesday’s win over Tates Creek due to illness, scored 17, including two big buckets in the fourth quarter that helped the Bears take the lead both times.

“Treyce hit some big shots for us early, then Drew played well late in the game,” Jones said. “We know people focus on Treyce and Cameron (Carmical), so we need the other kids to step up. We were glad to have Drew back today.”

Senior guard Will Sexton scored 14 points and freshman point guard Jacob Curry added 12 for the 7-5 Tigers, who also got a big game 6-6 senior Logan Gabbard, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Harlan County led by five early in the fourth quarter after a basket by Tyrese Simmons, but the Tigers reeled off six unanswered points, going ahead at 48-47 on a jumper in the lane by Curry with 5:15 to play.

The lead changed hands five more times after that with Gabbard and Curry answering baskets by Nolan before Carmical put the Bears ahead to stay with a 10-footer with 1:22 to play.

Curry and Trevor Sams each missed 3-pointers in the final minute as HCHS put the game away at the line with Spurlock and Simmons each hitting two free throws.

“Any time Harlan County and Clay County play it’s a brawl out there. It’s a good test for us to see how far we’ve come and how far we still have to go,” Gray said.

Spurlock had two free throws, a jumper and 3-pointer as Harlan County raced to a 7-2 lead before Clay battled back by going inside. Sexton scored twice and Ryan Rogers and Gabbard each scored once on post-up moves as the TIgers went on top at 10-9.

A three-point play by David Turner and 3-pointer by Nolan put the Bears up by five before Sams closed the period with a trey to cut the deficit to 15-10.

Clay pulled even three times early in the second quarter before Nolan had two baskets and Carmical added one in a 7-0 run that put HCHS up 26-19. Clay struggled briefly after Harlan County went to a 2-3 but then answered with an 8-1 run behind Rogers and Sexton to pull even again, this time at 27-all.

Nolan scored off an offensive rebound to beat the buzzer and give the Bears a 29-27 halftime lead.

Harlan County will play the winner of last night’s Garrard County/Hazard game for the tournament championship on Thursday at 7 p.m. Clay County will play Leslie County at 1:45 p.m. in the fifth-place game.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior guard Drew Nolan put in two of his 17 points during the Bears’ 58-53 win Wednesday over Clay County in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KH-Nolan-vs-Clay.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior guard Drew Nolan put in two of his 17 points during the Bears’ 58-53 win Wednesday over Clay County in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic. Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior guard Treyce Spurlock put up a shot in Wednesday’s game against Clay County in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County. Spurlock led the Bears with 19 points in a 58-53 win. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KH-Spurlock-vs-Clay.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior guard Treyce Spurlock put up a shot in Wednesday’s game against Clay County in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County. Spurlock led the Bears with 19 points in a 58-53 win.

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 58, Clay County 53 CLAY COUNTY (7-5) Jacob Curry 5-13 0-0 12, Trevor Sams 3-9 2-2 9, Will Sexton 7-15 0-0 14, Ryan Rogers 4-6 0-0 8, Logan Gabbard 4-9 0-0 8, Jacob Hall 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer Dubbels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-54 2-2 53. HARLAN COUNTY (14-0) Cameron Carmical 4-14 1-2 9, Treyce Spurlock 7-11 4-4 19, Drew Nolan 7-13 0-0 17, Tyrese Simmons 3-5 2-4 8, David Turner 1-5 3-3 5, Andrew Creech 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 10-13 58. Clay County 13 14 15 11 — 53 Harlan County 15 14 16 13 — 58 3-point goals: Clay County 3-13 (Curry 2-7, Sams 1-4, Sexton 0-2), Harlan County 4-18 (Nolan 3-7, Spurlock 1-4, Carmical 0-7). Rebounds: Clay County 24 (Gabbard 9, Sexton 6, Rogers 4, Curry 2, Sams 2, Hall 1), Harlan County 23 (Simmons 8, Carmical 6, Nolan 4, Spurlock 3, Turner 2). Turnovers: Clay County 7, Harlan County 6). Assists: Harlan County 13 (Carmical 7, Creech 3, Spurlock 2, Nolan 1).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

