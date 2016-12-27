Lady Dragons fall on first day of Florida tourney

North Marion, W.Va. 69, Harlan 62
HARLAN (8-3)
Jordan Brock 6 4-4 20, Noah Canady 2 0-0 6, Taylor Simpson 3 0-0 7, Mackenzie King 2 4-4 9, Brandi Haywood 2 0-0 4, Payeton Charles 5 1-2 16. Totals: 20 9-10 62.
NORTH MARION
Lauren Freels 2 0-0 6, Christa Tobin 5 2-2 15, Morgan Straight 5 0-0 10, Brittany Sanders 4 3-6 11, Presley Tuttle 2 2-2 6, Leah Parish 2 2-3 7, Taylor Buonami 1 0-0 2, Hannah Shumer 2 0-0 6, Brielle Osborne 2 1-2 5, Cara Minor 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 11-17 69.
Harlan 14 17 16 15 — 62
North Marion 17 32 8 12 — 69
3-point goals: Harlan 13 (Charles 5, Brock 4, Canady 2, Simpson 1, King 1), North Marion 8 (Tobin 3, Freels 2, Shumer 2, Parish 1).
North Marion (W.Va.) exploded for 32 points in the second quarter and held on to win despite being limited to 20 points in the second half as Harlan fell 69-62 on Tuesday in the opening day of play at the KSA Events Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Fla.
Harlan (8-3) fell despite pouring in 13 3-pointers, led by sophomore sixth man Payeton Charles, who hit five in a 16-point performance. Senior guard Jordan Brock led the Lady Dragons with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
Harlan trailed 17-14 after one quarter as Brock and Noah Canady each hit 3-pointers for Harlan. North Marion extended its lead to 49-32 by halftime as the Lady Dragons were limited to three field goals and only one 3-pointer.
Brock had three baskets and Brandi Haywood added two in the third quarter as Harlan outscored North Marion 16-8 in the third quarter.
Charles hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Lady Dragons won the period 15-12.
The Lady Dragons will play the loser of the Island Tree, N.Y./Park Vista Community, Fla., game on Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
The Harlan boys team will play Edgewood, Fla., on Wednesday at noon in a first-round game.