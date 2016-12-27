Defense, rebounding carry HCHS to win

HYDEN — Offense, as thousands of basketball coaches have pointed out over the years, can’t always be counted on. Defense and rebounding, however, are more connected to effort and must be there every night for successful teams, a theory the Harlan County Black Bears have followed in a 13-0 start this season.

Harlan County held Tates Creek to 30 percent shooting (16 of 53) and outrebounded the Commodores 43-23 on the way to a 68-44 win Tuesday in the opening game of the Hyden CItizens Bank Classic at Leslie County High School.

“For the most part our defense was pretty good and has been all season, except for a few breakdowns on rotation and forcing players opposite of the way they like to go,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “We realize we will have off nights shooting the ball, but we can still give ourselves a chance to win on the defensive end.”

Senior point guard Cameron Carmical scored 25 points to lead another balanced HCHS attack that also featured Tyrese Simmons with 12 points, David Turner with 11 and Treyce Spurlock with nine. The Bears played without junior guard Drew Nolan, who missed the game due to illness.

Standout sophomore guard Isaiah Allen led the 1-10 Commodores with 20 points. Senior forward Anthony Hardin added 11 points.

Up by only five at halftime, the Bears took control with 10-2 run to open the second half as Simmons and Carmical each had two baskets and Andrew Creech added one on a pass from Spurlock. The Bears added a 7-0 run later in the period on baskets by Carmical, Turner and Spurlock. Paul Stapleton scored in the final minute of the quarter as Harlan County built a 45-32 lead.

The Bears turned the game into a rout with an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter as Simmons had two transition buckets and Carmical and Turner added one each as HCHS carved up the Tates Creek press.

“I thought we started the game real well, then we got lackadaisical and missed some defensive rotations,” Jones said. “I told them at halftime it looked at times like we never played against pressure. We made some adjustments offensively and the kids responded. We’ve been traveling a lot, and I know our legs are a little heavy.”

Harlan County built an early 12-2 lead on two baskets by Carmical, one by Spurlock and two free throws each from Creech and Simmons.

After hitting only one of their first eight shots, the Commodores fought back to within five, at 14-9, by the end of the opening period as Allen closed with a 3-pointer.

Harlan County’s lead went back to 10 as Carmical opened the second quarter with a trey, followed by Turner’s third basket. The Bears were up 21-11 after a three-point play by Spurlock with 3:47 left in the half before Tates Creek went on a 6-0 run, sparked by two baskets from Allen, to get as close as four before Alex Pace closed the half with a free throw to extend the Bears’ lead to 25-20.

Harlan County will play Clay County, a 62-61 loser to Hazard in Tuesday’s second tournament game, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior Tyrese Simmons guard Tates Creek’s Isaiah Allen during Tuesday’s game in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County. Simmons had 12 pounds and nine rebounds in the Bears’ 68-44 victory. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JH-Simmons-vs-Isaiah-Allen-1.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County junior Tyrese Simmons guard Tates Creek’s Isaiah Allen during Tuesday’s game in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County. Simmons had 12 pounds and nine rebounds in the Bears’ 68-44 victory. John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County coach Michael Jones talked to the Bears during a timeout Tuesday in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County High School. The 13-0 Bears pulled away in the second half for a 68-44 win over Tates Creek. Harlan County will play Clay County on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_JH-Jones-and-Bears-at-Leslie-1.jpg John Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County coach Michael Jones talked to the Bears during a timeout Tuesday in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County High School. The 13-0 Bears pulled away in the second half for a 68-44 win over Tates Creek. Harlan County will play Clay County on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals.

Harlan County 68, Tates Creek 44 TATES CREEK (1-10) Amari Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Isiah Allen 7-17 3-4 20, Anthony Hardin 4-11 1-2 11, Demarcus Wilson 0-3 0-0 0, Grayson Hill 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Rosley 1-4 3-5 5, Laron Warner 0-5 0-0 0, Joyce Amiore 1-2 0-0 2, Luke Duby 0-0 0-0 0, Malik Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mekhi Webb 0-1 0-0 0, Miles Thomas 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 16-53 7-11 44. HARLAN COUNTY (13-0) Cameron Carmical 10-20 4-7 25, Treyce Spurlock 4-10 1-3 9, Andrew Creech 2-5 2-2 6, Tyrese Simmons 5-8 2-5 12, David Turner 5-5 1-1 11, Paul Stapleton 1-1 1-3 3, Alex Pace 0-1 1-2 1, Gabe Price 0-2 1-2 1, Patrick Bynum 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Simpson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 27-52 13-25 68. Tates Creek 9 11 12 12 — 44 Harlan County 14 11 20 23 — 68 3-point goals: Tates Creek 5-17 (Allen 3-7, Hardin 2-5, Taylor 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Warner 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Amiore 0-1), Harlan County 1-8 (Carmical 1-5, Creech 0-1, Spurlock 0-2). Rebounds: Tates Creek 23 (Rosley 7, Hardin 5, Taylor 2, Allen 2, Hill 2, Amiore 2, Wilson 2, Webb 1), Harlan County 43 (Turner 10, Carmical 9, Simmons 9, Spurlock 6, Creech 5, Stapleton 2, Price 1, Bynum 1). Turnovers: Tates Creek 9, Harlan County 10. Assists: Harlan County 14 (Carmical 6, Spurlock 5, Turner 2, Simmons 1). Fouled out: None.

