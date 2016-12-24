Spurlock sparks comeback in tourney finals

NICHOLASVILLE — Harlan County’s Black Bears are having so much fun being undefeated they decided Friday night in the finals of the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament at East Jessamine to stay that way, even when it looked like they were headed for certain defeat as they faced an 11-point deficit against John Hardin.

Senior guard Treyce Spurlock and an inspired HCHS defense turned the momentum just in time, closing the game with a 19-6 run to win 55-53 over the Bulldogs, one of the favorites in the 5th Region.

“We started pressing to try to get some offense going and get back in the game,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “The kids responded with some unbelievable heart at the end. To fight back like they did against a ballclub like that and win just shows how much heart they have and how much we’ve grown up.”

Spurlock, who scored a game-high 22 points, scored 11 of the Bears’ last 19 points after Harlan County missed its first six shots in the quarter and trailed 47-36.

“Treyce was huge the entire game,” Jones said. “We knew it and Cameron (Carmical) knew it and was going to him and trying to get him the basketball. He made some big plays for us at the end of the game.”

Spurlock started the run with a jumper, then a putback. After 6-5 senior forward Taj Taylor pushed the John Hardin lead back to nine, Spurlock hit a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that also featured baskets by Tyrese Simmons and Drew Nolan after steals by Carmical and Andrew Creech, respectively. Mickey Pearson, John Hardin’s standout 6-foot-7 junior forward, hit two free throws to put the Bulldogs back up by two with 1:33 left, but Creech tied the game off a Simmons steal.

Derek Webb and Carmical traded baskets before Spurlock came up with the game’s biggest play, a steal at midcourt that he turned into the winning basket.

Simmons and Carmical added 10 points each as the Bears improved to 12-0.

“They were talking about it today. They want to finish the first half of the season undefeated,” Jones said. “I could tell during the timeouts they didn’t want to lose. I challenged them, which you have to do as a coach, but they were also challenging themselves, which shows the maturity we have.”

Pearson scored 17 and Webb added 11 for the Bulldogs, who fell to 6-4. The John Hardin lineup also included 6-6 senior center Jaylan Carter, 6-4 junior guard Anthony Witherspoon and 6-7, 310-pound reserve senior center Shomari Jones.

Spurlock carried the Harlan County offense early, recording the game’s first two fields and four of five for HCHS in the first quarter.

Pearson’s 3-pointer capped an 8-0 John Hardin run as the Bulldogs built a 9-4 lead. Two baskets by Spurlock and one by Simmons cut the deficit to 12-11 by the end of the period.

A Carmical jumper put Harlan County on top early in the second quarter as the lead changed hands a couple of times before the game was tied at 15, 17, 19 and 21. John Hardin went up by four, but baskets by David Turner and Carmical cut the deficit to 26-25 at halftime.

The lead changed hands several more times in the third quarter. Pearson had two baskets for the Bulldogs and Simmons led the Bears with three, including a putback with 2:40 left to give HCHS a 36-35 lead.

A three-point play by Taylor and a steal and layup by Webb gave John Hardin a 41-36 lead after three quarters.

Harlan County returns to action Tuesday in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic at Leslie County High School.

HCHS erases 11-point deficit in final 4:30

By John Henson

JOHN HARDIN (6-4) Derek Webb 5-6 0-0 11, Devonta Guillory 3-10 2-3 8, Anthony Witherspoon 3-6 3-8 9, Mickey Pearson 4-14 6-6 17, Jaylan Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Taj Taylor 3-6 1-2 7, Shemari Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Curtis Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Isaiah Giles 0-0 0-0 0, Darian Davis 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 18-44 13-21 53. HARLAN COUNTY (12-0) Cameron Carmical 5-18 0-0 10, Treyce Spurlock 8-19 4-4 22, Drew Nolan 2-3 1-2 5, Tyrese Simmons 5-6 0-2 10, David Turner 2-4 0-0 4, Andrew Creech 2-2 0-0 4, Paul Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-56 5-8 55. John Hardin 12 14 15 12 — 53 Harlan County 11 14 11 19 — 55 3-point goals: John Hardin 4-10 (Pearson 3-7, Webb 1-1, Guillory 0-2), Harlan County 2-14 (Spurlock 2-7, Nolan 0-1, Carmical 0-6). Rebounds: John Hardin 23 (Pearson 11, Witherspoon 4, Guillory 2, Taylor 2, Jones 2, Giles 1, Williams 1), Harlan County 35 (Nolan 9, Carmical 6, Simmons 6, Turner 6, Spurlock 4, Creech 4). Turnovers: John Hardin 14, Harlan County 15. Assists: Harlan County 12 (Carmical 7, Nolan 3, Simmons 1, Creech 1). Fouled out: None.

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

