HCHS shakes off slow start, downs Woodford

NICHOLASVILLE — It took a few minutes for the Harlan County Black Bears to wake up during their noon matchup against Woodford County in the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament at East Jessamine. The Bears found themselves down 6-0 in the opening minute but eventually recovered on the way to posting a 62-46 victory.

Harlan County improved to 11-0 with the victory and swept three games in pool competition, advancing to a championship game matchup later Friday evening against John Hardin, a 5th Region contender that swept three games in the other pool.

The Bears again featured a balanced offense with four in double figures, , led by senior guard Treyce Spurlock with 16 points. Cameron Carmical had 13 points and 10 assists. Juniors Drew Nolan and Tyrese Simmons added 12 points each.

“We’re sharing the basketball, and it’s great as a coaching staff to be able to look at the book after the game and see four or five in double figures, or at least close,” Harlan County coach Michael Jones said. “It makes us more difficult to match up with.”

Kaegan Stromberg scored 17 points to lead the 4-5 Yellow Jackets, an 11th Region team.

Nolan sparked the comeback in the first quarter, hitting a jumper and two 3-pointers in a 14-5 run to close the period. Carmical and Spurlock also had baskets as HCHS built an 18-14 lead by the end of the quarter.

“We did start slow. I guess I need stop talking about getting off to a fast start,” Jones said. “But I like the way we responded. We made a run after the timeout, and that’s great to see from your kids.”

A basket and 3-pointer by Spurlock to open the second quarter capped a 12-0 run that put the Bears up 23-13. Harlan County led by as many as 11 before Stromberg had three baskets in a 6-2 run by the Yellow Jackets that helped Woodford cut the halftime deficit to 32-26.

Woodford got as close as four on two occasions in the early part of the third quarter before Spurlock and Simmons combined for three baskets in a 6-0 run that helped the Bears go back up by 10. Woodford closed to within seven before two Spurlock free three throws extended the HCHS lead to 44-35 after three quarters.

Harlan County’s lead grew to 12 on a Simmons jumper and two Carmical free throws with 5:51 to play. After struggling at the line during the first half, the Bears put the game away at the line as Nolan, Simmons, Spurlock and Carmical each connected in a 12-5 run to close the game.

Harlan Couny forward Tyrese Simmons, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 12 points in the Bears’ 62-46 win over Woodford County. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CJ-Simmons-vs-Perry-Central.jpg Harlan Couny forward Tyrese Simmons, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 12 points in the Bears’ 62-46 win over Woodford County. Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior guard Treyce Spurlock put up a shot in action earlier this season. Spurlock scored 16 points Friday to lead the Bears to a 62-46 win over Woodford County in the Farmer Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament at East Jessamine. The 11-0 Bears played John Hardin in the championship game Friday night. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CJ-Spurlock-vs-Perry-Central.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior guard Treyce Spurlock put up a shot in action earlier this season. Spurlock scored 16 points Friday to lead the Bears to a 62-46 win over Woodford County in the Farmer Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament at East Jessamine. The 11-0 Bears played John Hardin in the championship game Friday night.

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 62, Woodford County 46 HARLAN COUNTY (11-0) Cameron Carmical 3-8 6-8 13, Treyce Spurlock 5-12 5-8 16, Drew Nolan 3-6 4-4 12, Tyrese Simmons 5-6 1-6 12, David Turner 3-6 0-0 6, Andrew Creech 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Pace 0-0 0-0 0, Jared Sizemore 0-0 0-0 0, Paul Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Bynum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-42 15-26 62. WOODFORD COUNTY (4-5) Ben Nash 1 1-2 3, Brandon Cromwell 3 0-0 6, Nick Smith 3 0-1 6, Kaegan Stromber 7 3-6 17, Corey George 0 3-4 3, Alex Casan 1 0-0 2, Anthony Taylor 2 3-4 9. Totals: 17 10-17 46. Harlan County 18 14 12 18 — 62 Woodford County 13 13 9 11 — 46 3-point goals: Harlan County 4 (Nolan 2, Carmical 1, Spurlock 1), Woodford County 2 (Taylor 2). Rebounds: Harlan County 28 (Simmons 9, Turner 8, Carmical 5, Spurlock 4, Nolan 2). Turnovers: Harlan County 9. Assists: Harlan County 16 (Carmical 10, Nolan 3, Spurlock 2, Simmons 1).

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

