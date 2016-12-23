Bears pull away to down North Oldham

NICHOLASVILLE — After 10 games, a third of the way through the regular season, the Harlan County Black Bears have yet to lose. HCHS coach Michael Jones was the first to admit it doesn’t mean much in the big picture, especially for a veteran team like Harlan County with dreams of a long postseason run.

“There’s a lot more to go, and our kids are taking it one game at a time,” said Jones after the Bears knocked off 8th Region contender North Oldham 73-62 on Thursday in the second round of play at the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament at East Jessamine High School. “We can’t look ahead and we can’t look behind. We have to focus on each game and do the things we need to do to get better. If we do that, we’ll be OK.”

Harlan County (10-0) followed a familiar pattern with a balanced attack that featured senior point guard Cameron Carmical scoring 28 points and senior wing Treyce Spurlock adding 17. Junior guard Drew Nolan contributed 12 points and junior forward Tyrese Simmons added eight.

The Bears turned the ball over only seven times and outrebounded North Oldham 31-21 as Carmical and David Turner had eight each and Spurlock added seven.

Senior guard Zach Wheeler scored 25 points and Justin Rose added 14 to lead the 4-3 Jaguars.

The Bears were able to get the ball inside from the start but struggled to finish, missing their first seven shots. Fortunately for HCHS, North Oldham was also missing. Carmical, who also had 10 assists as he continually found teammates who slipped behind the North Oldham defense, heated up midway through the quarter with a 3-pointer and layup to put the Bears up 9-1.

Wheeler hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep the Jaguars close as he traded baskets with Nolan and Spurlock. Two straight baskets by Rose helped North Oldham cut the deficit to 18-15 after one period.

“We settled down after the first few minutes. We missed a lot of easy shots,” Jones said. “I was proud of the way they responded after that. We just beat a really good ballclub. They execute well, run their offense well and did a good job of guarding us.”

Harlan County’s lead grew to seven in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of baskets off the bench by Andrew Creech. Wheeler was responsible for four of North’s five baskets in the period as the Jaguars pulled back to within three, at 31-28, by halftime.

North Oldham opened the third quarter with a 5-2 run to pull even.

Spurlock started a 12-1 run with a 3-pointer to put the Bears back in control. Carmical also had two baskets in the run, including a three-point play, as the Bears built a 54-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.

North got as close as four twice in the early part of the final period, both on baskets by Cole Bonny. Baskets by Simmons and Carmical stretched the lead back to eight with 4:13 left.

Carmical, Spurlock, Nolan and Creech each hit free throws in the final 90 seconds to put the game away.

Harlan County will play Woodford County on Friday at noon in the final game of pool play. The top seeds from each pool in the championship game on Friday evening. The teams who finish second in each pool will play for third place. The third-place finishers in each pool will play for fifth place and the fourth-place teams in each pool will play for seventh.

Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County guard Cameron Carmical lined up a shot in action last week against Harlan. Carmical had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Bears’ 73-62 win over North Oldham on Thursday at East Jessamine High School. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_KH-Carmical-vs-Harlan.jpg Kim Henson | Daily Enterprise Harlan County guard Cameron Carmical lined up a shot in action last week against Harlan. Carmical had 28 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Bears’ 73-62 win over North Oldham on Thursday at East Jessamine High School.

Harlan County 73, North Oldham 62 NORTH OLDHAM (4-3) Dylan Yates 1-6 0-0 2, Justin Rose 5-9 4-5 14, Zach Wheeler 9-18 3-6 25, Jeff McLellan 2-4 1-2 5, Cole Bonny 4-6 1-4 9, Justin Burton 2-4 0-0 6, Nick Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Fischer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 9-14 62. HARLAN COUNTY (10-0) Cameron Carmical 8-13 10-11 28, Treyce Spurlock 4-14 7-8 17, Drew Nolan 5-9 1-2 12, Tyrese Simmons 3-7 2-6 8, David Turner 0-3 3-4 3, Andrew Creech 2-2 0-2 5, Jared Sizemore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 23-33 73. North Oldham 15 13 15 19 — 62 Harlan County 18 13 22 20 — 73 3-point goals: North Oldham 7-19 (Wheeler 4-10, Burton 2-4, Rose 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Yates 0-3), Harlan County 6-11 (Spurlock 2-3, Carmical 2-4, Creech 1-1, Nolan 1-2, Sizemore 0-1). Rebounds: North Oldham 21 (Bonny 7, McLellan 5, Rose 4, Yates 3, Wheeler 1, Burton 1), Harlan County 31 (Carmical 8, Turner 8, Spurlock 7, Simmons 5, Nolan 3). Turnovers: North Oldham 9, Harlan County 7. Assists: Harlan County 13 (Carmical 10, Nolan 2, Turner 1). Fouled out: North Oldham (Yates).

