Lady Bears coast to tournament title

HODGENVILLE — Said at the time as an attempt to encourage his team for playing hard and keeping their championship game matchup against Harlan County close, Larue County coach James Slaven pointed out that Harlan County is “the biggest team we’ll play all year” as he talked to the Lady Hawks after they returned to the bench trailing 13-10 after one quarter.

By the time the second period ended, the Lady Hawks had been outscored 20-1 as Harlan County’s length and athleticism turned the R.E. Williams Holiday Classic championship matchup into a rout. Junior guard Blair Green had five baskets and seven rebounds in the quarter to lead the onslaught as HCHS took control on the way to a 69-31 win.

“We missed some bunny shots in the first quarter. I don’t know if it was dead legs or sitting in the hotel room for 10 hours, but we finally got going when our defense started turning into our offense,” Harlan County coach Debbie Green said. “It was nice to get the win and get a championship. We’ve been runner up several times the last couple of years.”

Green scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Bears to their fifth straight win. Sophomore forward Breann Turner added 10 points.

Presley Brown led Larue County (5-5) with 11 points.

Turner had a couple of baskets in the opening quarter as HCHS stayed ahead despite hitting only five of 19 shots against the Larue 2-3 zone.

Green took over in the second period after being held without a basket in the first, scoring eight points in a 10-0 run to start the quarter.

Larue missed all 14 of its shots from the field as Harlan County built a 33-11 halftime lead. Green hit four of her first five shots in the second quarter while Turner hit all three of her shots.

Green opened the third quarter with three baskets in the opening minute as the HCHS lead quickly grew to 30. Shelby McDaniel hit a 3-pointer, then found K.K. Johnson for a layup to close the period. Reanna Middleton also added a basket as the HCHS sophomores helped push the lead to 58-23.

Johnson and Middleton sparked a 6-0 run to open the fourth quarter. Freshmen Morgan Blakley and Hannah Wood added baskets as HCHS led by as many as 41 points.

Harlan County returns to action Wednesday in a three-day tournament at Carroll County High School in northern Kentucky.

Photo by Walter Cornett Blair Green scored 26 points and pulle down 11 rebounds Wednesday as Harlan County won the R.E. Williams Holiday Classic with a 69-31 rout of Larue County. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_WC-Green-at-Larue-tourney.jpg Photo by Walter Cornett Blair Green scored 26 points and pulle down 11 rebounds Wednesday as Harlan County won the R.E. Williams Holiday Classic with a 69-31 rout of Larue County. Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County sophomore guards Shelby McDaniel and Phebe McHargue trapped a Clay County guard in action earlier this season. Strong defense helped the Lady Bears win three games and the R.E. Williams Holiday Classic title this week. Larue County shot only 21 percent (11 of 47) from the field in a 69-31 loss to Harlan County on Wednesday. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CJ-McDaniel-and-McHargue-vs-Clay-.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County sophomore guards Shelby McDaniel and Phebe McHargue trapped a Clay County guard in action earlier this season. Strong defense helped the Lady Bears win three games and the R.E. Williams Holiday Classic title this week. Larue County shot only 21 percent (11 of 47) from the field in a 69-31 loss to Harlan County on Wednesday.

Green scores 26 as HCHS wins 5th straight

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 69, Larue County 31 HARLAN COUNTY (8-2) Phebe McHargue 0-1 0-0 0, Rebecca Middleton 2-5 0-0 5, Blair Green 11-22 4-6 26, Breann Turner 5-7 0-0 10, Kaylea Gross 2-7 1-2 5, Lainey Cox 1-2 0-0 2, Reanna Middleton 3-5 0-1 6, K.K. Johnson 3-6 0-0 7, Shelby McDaniel 1-3 0-0 3, Morgan Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Gaw 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan Blakley 1-3 0-0 2, Hannah Wood 1-1 0-0 3, Macie Napier 0-1 0-0 0, Dixie Ewing 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-65 5-9 69. LARUE COUNTY (5-5) Mallory Williams 1-7 1-2 3, Sophia Allen 2-4 1-2 5, Saran Warren 0-8 1-4 1, Presley Brown 4-13 2-2 11, Jordan Bradley 1-5 0-0 3, Kristen Boone 1-3 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Boone 1-2 0-2 2, Autumn Riggs 0-0 0-0 0, Bella Thurman 0-0 0-0 0, Sara Brashear 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Pollard 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Bell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 11-47 7-13 31. Harlan County 13 20 25 11 — 69 Larue County 10 1 12 8 — 31 3-point goals: Harlan County 4-15 (Wood 1-1, McDaniel 1-2, Rebecca Middleton 1-3, Johnson 1-3, McHargue 0-1, Macie Napier 0-1, Reanna Middleton 0-2, Gaw 0-2), Larue County 2-22 (Brown 1-3, Bradley 1-5, Bell 0-1, Kristen Boone 0-2, Pollard 0-2, Williams 0-4, Warren 0-5). Rebounds: Harlan County 37 (Green 11, Gross 6, Cox 4, Turner 3, McDaniel 3, Blakley 3, Johnson 2, McHargue 1, Rebecca Middleton 1, Reanna Middleton 1, Morgan Napier 1, Long 1), Larue County 31 (Brown 8, Allen 5, Bradley 4, Warren 3, Kaitlyn Boone 2, Riggs 2, Kristen Boone 2, Pollard 2, Williams 1, Rogers 1, Brashear 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 9, Larue County 20. Fouled out: None.

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

