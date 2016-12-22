Bears win opener at Jessamine tourney

Big nights from their three senior starters sent Harlan County to a 60-47 win Wednesday over East Jessamine on the first night of play at the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament.

Cameron Carmical scored 21 points to lead the 9-0 Bears. Treyce Spurlock and David Turner added 16 and 12 points, respectively.

East Jessamine took a 15-13 lead after one quarter, but the HCHS defense took over from there, limiting the Jaguars to six points in the second quarter and seven in the third quarter.

Spurlock had three baskets in the first quarter and Andrew Creech added two to keep the Bears close. Carmical heated up in the second period with three baskets, including the Bears’ only 3-pointer of the night, for a 26-21 HCHS halftime lead.

Turner had three baskets in the third quarter as the Bears extended their advantage to 40-28. Carmical helped Harlan County put the game away with nine points in the final period.

Harlan County will play Oldham County at 6 p.m. on Thursday and Woodford County on Friday at noon in Pool A play at East Jessamine. West Jessamine, John Hardin, Ryle and Frankfort are in Pool B at West Jessamine.

The top seeds from each pool in the championship game on Friday evening. The teams who finish second in each pool will play for third place. The third-place finishers in each pool will play for fifth place and the fourth-place teams in each pool will play for seventh place.

Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior center David Turner, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 12 points on six-of-seven shooting and added seven rebounds in the Bears’ 60-47 win over East Jessamine on Wednesday in the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CJ-Turner-vs-Perry-Central.jpg Chris Jones | Daily Enterprise Harlan County senior center David Turner, pictured in action earlier this season, scored 12 points on six-of-seven shooting and added seven rebounds in the Bears’ 60-47 win over East Jessamine on Wednesday in the Farmers Bank of Jessamine County Holiday Tournament. http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_RW-Carmical-vs-Middlesboro.jpg

By John Henson [email protected]

Harlan County 60, East Jessamine 47 HARLAN COUNTY (9-0) Cameron Carmical 8-12 4-5 21, Treyce Spurlock 7-14 2-2 16, Drew Nolan 1-2 1-3 3, Tyrese Simmons 1-5 0-0 2, David Turner 6-7 0-0 12, Andrew Creech 3-4 0-0 6, Jared Sizemore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-45 7-10 60. EAST JESSAMINE (2-8) Cook 1 0-0 2, Woods 3 0-0 9, Bradshaw 4 0-1 10, Sword 8 2-2 18, Goen 3 0-1 7, Napier 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 3-6 47. Harlan County 13 13 14 20 — 60 East Jessamine 15 6 7 19 — 47 3-point goals: Harlan County 1-6 (Carmical 1-2, Nolan 0-1, Sizemore 0-1, Spurlock 0-2), East Jessamine 6 (Woods 3, Bradshaw 2, Goen 1). Rebounds: Harlan County 27 (Simmons 9, Turner 7, Carmical 4, Spurlock 3, Creech 3, Nolan 1). Assists: Harlan County 11 (Carmical 8, Turner 2, Simmons 1). Turnovers: Harlan County 6.

Reach John Henson at 606-909-4134

