Trump meant to have office

To the Editor,

Once again God has shown mercy on America. I want to thank the Lord for the election results. So many Christians across the nation and around the world were praying for Mr. Trump to win the presidency. God heard our prayers for our country and saw that many people were fasting and He gave us the victory. He deserves all the credit.

The Lord has given us a window of time, at least 4 years, to get the gospel to others that do not know Him. We need to witness to everyone we can.

Just like Obama, Hillary would have continued to abort babies, take our jobs (using the EPA), replace our judges with heathen people, take away our guns and ammunition, deplete our military, close our churches, and take down our crosses. The Lord looked down in pity and stopped Mrs. Clinton.

I know Donald Trump was meant to have this office. God has anointed him for such a time as this. (Esther) He was born on Flag Day, June 14, and on Jan. 21, his first full day in office, he will be 70 years, 7 months and 7 days old. I thought I should mention this, since God’s number is 7. (Christians will understand.) He also gave him both the Senate and the House and that hasn’t happened since 1928. Don’t tell me God wasn’t orchestrating this.

The people that are protesting in the streets over the election results need our prayers. We should pray that God would open their dark hearts and save them before it is too late. This election is one of the best things that could have happened for them, (except for salvation) but they are too blind to see this.

Let’s all keep on praying, repenting, witnessing, and seeking God’s face, and He said “He would heal our land.” Thank you Lord for our victory. Hallelujah! to the Lamb of God (Jesus) that takes away the sins of the world.

Norma Hensley

Harlan, Ky.