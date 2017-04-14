Hope in the resurrection

It is a wonderful thing to have only good memories of someone and how they treated everyone in this life. Another aunt in our family went to sleep in Harlan and woke up in Heaven this week. Geneva Smith Hensley left the world a better place for having been in it.

Someone told me recently that they couldn’t believe how many deaths we have in our family. Considering the number of aunts and uncles we have, there are far more than the average family of today. My mother’s family had 16 children and my dad’s had 14. As surviving adults (not including my mom and dad) there were about 24, plus their spouses, and all of their children. Basic math tells the story as the older members of our family have climbed into their 80s and 90s.

If we thought we would never see our loved ones again, EVER, it would be a tragic thing to have to let them go. In this Easter season, faith built upon the hope of resurrection from the dead, paints a joyous picture. Although losing someone is always hard, believing that our separation from that person is only temporary makes the loss from this life much more tolerable.

In the many years that I have placed my faith and my heart in God’s hands, I still cannot wrap my head around His great love for us. How could He who created the universe and hung the stars in place be mindful of mortal man? How could He love us so much that He sent His own Son to take our place on the cross of sin and death?

This kind of love is beyond my scope of comprehension.

This time of year, I always think of the disciples and followers of Jesus who had put their entire faith in the belief that He was the Son of God. When they saw him beaten, mocked, scorned, stripped of all dignity and then crucified, they must have had such a violent flood of conflicting emotions that their hearts were absolutely breaking.

Jesus was their friend. They had laughed with him, talked with him, walked with him, listened to his sermons, and watched Him perform miracles. They knew Jesus was unlike any other man they had ever encountered. They had seen up close and personal that He talked with God and that his prayers got results. The blind were healed. The lame walked. Deaf ears were opened. People were even brought back to life from the dead. How then did this man come to such a cruel end? If He was the Son of God, would God have allowed Him to suffer all of the agony He walked through in His last days?

When they saw Him hanging limp upon the cross and saw his broken body sealed within a tomb, their confusion must have been unbearable. They must have tried to comfort each other and make sense of what had happened after all they had seen and heard at His hands. I can imagine them trying to recall His words, and wanting to hold on to the promises He had made about forgiveness and eternal life. Clearly when he spoke of the Kingdom of God that they had hoped to see on earth, Jesus had been talking about something else than what they understood.

Then, on resurrection morning, when all seemed lost and nothing made any sense to them at all, Jesus arose from the dead. He became the living proof that there was more to the end of life than an empty grave; that indeed there was life beyond death. Only then did they begin to understand the magnitude of Jesus’s life, His death, and His triumph.

Because of that resurrection, we can embrace the thoughts, “Oh, death! Where is your sting? Oh, grave? Where is your victory?”

When a loved one passes who has put their faith in God and in the resurrection of Christ, and we have done likewise, we have peace that our separation from that person is very short. Our hope lies not in the end of a life, but in the resurrection to begin a new life in the presence of God.

Reach Judith Victoria Hensley at [email protected] or on Facebook. Check out her blog: One Step Beyond the Door.

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Judith-Victoria-Hensley-Plain-Thoughts-2.jpg