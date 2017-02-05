What kind of person screams one minute, cries the next?

A psychology professor, giving a lecture on mental illness, asked his students what they’d make of someone who paces back and forth screaming at the top of his lungs one minute, then sits down and weeps uncontrollably the next.

A fellow in the back of the classroom answered: “He must be a basketball coach.”

Certainly, life can be a rollercoaster for coaches. But that also holds true for everyone, regardless of profession or station in life. We’re all prone to wins and losses in the game of life.

One of the best-known examples is Job, a very Godly man who lived in Old Testament times. He was healthy and wealthy and wise. Then, all of a sudden, he lost everything he had. To make matters worse, he developed an ailment that resulted in painful, inflected sores all over his body.

Job was in absolute misery, but, though it all, he trusted in God. In the end, not only did God restore everything he had, he gave him twice as much as he had before.

If you’re familiar with that story, Job was steadfast throughout. He didn’t pace back and forth screaming. He didn’t weep uncontrollably. When things were beyond miserable and he was seeking some relief, he went out and sat on a heap of ashes. There he took shards of pottery and scrapped the boils that covered him from head to foot.

Job’s friends proved to be a source of aggravation. His wife was no help. But God was with him throughout the ordeal.

Everyone is certain to face times in their lives when their worlds are turned upside down, times when they’re tested to their very cores, as Job was in his day. It’s times like those when we need to be able to turn to Jesus for strength to carry on.

God’s people, like Job, deal with adversity very differently than people outside the kingdom. God’s people face adversity with a peace that surpasses all understanding, as the Apostle Paul once explained. This ability to deal with adversity is a gift known only to those who trust fully in God, knowing that all things work together for the good of those who love Him.

Jesus provides that ability, because He is the source of that peace.

“Peace I leave with you. My peace I give unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14:27).

In a world so filled with worry and turmoil, such peace is a welcome gift. And it’s available to everyone who walks with Christ.

Just imagine: no more need to pace back and forth, wringing our hands and worrying, because we trust that God has our best interests at heart.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.

