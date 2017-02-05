True peace and joy is only a prayer away

It is spiritually reassuring to know that we are not alone in this world. Our gracious heavenly Father has promised His children that He is interested with even the tiniest occurrences in our life and has promised to be with us always. The Christians spiritual armor is described in the sixth chapter of Ephesians. In particular, verse sixteen mentions about the shield of faith that offers protection against the different types of evil arrows and attacks from the enemy. This is not to say we will not be involved in warfare, but that at least we can be prepared.

The reality of having a defensive barrier is truly a blessing but for it to be activated, we need to understand that it is our responsibility to believe it and incorporate it into our daily walk. Is there more to this shield? Another aspect is developing the discernment to recognize a spiritual ambush and then demonstrating the wisdom needed to deal with it. I personally believe the constant bombardment of information is another type of attack that is overwhelming our mind and causing us to be distracted from our mission. The strategy of our enemy is to keep us twisted in knots and spinning around in circles with panic and confusion. With learning, how to avoid negativity and manage our time more wisely, we can learn not only how to survive but to thrive!

I Peter 5:7 says, “Casting all your cares on Him, for He cares for you.” Here we see a loving and compassionate God calling us to come and give Him our worries. We can bring these heavy weights of concern and anxiety to Jesus today as we humbly acknowledge by faith that we completely trust Him. Another section of scripture found in Matthew chapter eleven says, “My yoke is easy and my burden is light.” I have often wondered how we can be involved in this chaotic world and not be troubled for a culture that is losing their way? A yoke is a device that connects horses or oxen to a wagon in order for them to pull it. God is explaining here that He never intended for us to pull the wagon (so to speak) by ourselves. He is the Almighty, the all-powerful ruler of the universe and has more than enough authority and power to manage the world He created. He is saying that if we will release our fears and stress through prayer and worship, we can be spiritually refreshed and renewed which enables us to once again enter the race and continue our mission.

Today, may you consider that Jesus is only a prayer away. “Come unto Me, all of you who labor and are heavy laden and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart and you shall find rest for your souls” Matthew 11:28-29.

Dr. Holland lives in central Kentucky with his wife Cheryl, where he is a Christian author, outreach minister and community chaplain. To learn more, visit billyhollandministries.com.

