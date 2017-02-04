Misnamed ‘Stream Protection Rule’ must be overturned

For the last eight years, Kentuckians have been subject to an unprecedented and destructive level of overregulation. From the coal industry to the family farm, the federal government’s regulatory burden has weighed heavy on our Commonwealth.

I have always led the fight against the War on Coal, and in keeping with my promise to continue to do so, this week I am proud to join my Republican colleagues in introducing a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act to overturn the misnamed “Stream Protection Rule.”

While the list of overbearing regulations hurting our coal miners is certainly lengthy, the so-called Stream Protection Rule tops the list when it comes to the damage it could do. And don’t let the cleverly crafted name fool you; this rule is actually aimed at wiping out the entire coal industry.

First of all, this ruling by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSM), which became effective earlier this month, is duplicative of many other regulations that already exist under the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, and states. That’s not only unnecessary, but also prohibited by law.

In addition to further limiting the places where you can and can’t mine coal, this rule essentially takes away all due process from those seeking permits for surface mining: the OSM can deny a mining permit if the operation just might potentially affect a species that is being proposed as threatened or endangered. It doesn’t even have to be on the official list.

Despite Congress requiring OSM to work with states before finalizing this rule– including providing certain documents and meeting with states at their request – OSM virtually ignored the many states who wanted to weigh in. I would know, because I wrote to them and the Department of the Interior demanding that OSM comply with the congressional directive.

And adding more insult to injury, the National Mining Association estimates that the rule will result in a loss of up to 77,000 mining jobs, up to 52,000+ in Appalachia, and up to $6.4 billion in federal and state tax revenues annually because of the coal production that will be halted. Coal-dependent supply chain jobs lost, such as trucking and railroad transportation, brings that number up to 280,809 lost jobs across the country.

I know how important stopping this rule is, which is why in addition to cosponsoring this resolution of disapproval and writing to OSM, I cosponsored the STREAM Act to delay implementation. Additionally, I introduced the Endangered Species Management Self-Determination Act to require additional consent from the state’s Governor and Congress before new species are listed as threatened or endangered, and allows states to regulate any federally determined endangered species within their borders.

With a new Republican Congress and White House we now have the opportunity to not just fight back against the War on Coal, but actually defeat it once and for all by passing repeal of rules like this one. I’m optimistic that we will continue to make progress, and I look forward to seeing Kentucky’s hardworking coal miners and their families finally find relief from the rampant over-regulation of their industry.

