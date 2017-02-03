Clothes waste: We need to get a grip

Going through my closets is always frustrating. First of all, I live in an old house without closets in every bedroom. I have dressers, drawers, and shift robes, but that doesn’t provide the same space to organize as a nice closet. Secondly, I have too many clothes for one person. All of the spaces I mentioned are bulging with things that I end up forgetting that I own.

Like most people, I have a hand full of favorite outfits that are just plain comfortable and familiar. When I do laundry, I often take note that it seems I’m washing the same things over and over and putting them right back in the easy access of my closet.

I did a little research on how much of our “throw away” habits include discarding usable clothing. I personally try to give mine away or take them to a resale store. Only worn out or stained clothing ever goes from my closet to the trash.

I heard that the average American throws away over 75 pounds of clothes a year. How many garments does it take to make up that much weight? Clothes are the second largest source of pollution to go in landfills. Apparently, people throw away clothes to make room for more clothes!

Fashion designers make their living off of people jumping in line to buy new fashion trends. Therefore, fashions change from year to year and season to season. Fabric, color, length, collar and fit are all factors that the fashion industry is constantly changing up in order to get money out of our wallets and into theirs.

What a waste! Why not set up a clothes exchange or giveaway? I’ve heard that senior citizen homes sometimes welcome clothes, and homeless shelters. Resale shops recycle garments, save shoppers money and keep clothes out of the landfill.

According to the website takepart, in a documentary called ‘The True Cost,’ there are over 82 billion purchases of new pieces of clothing per year in the U.S. alone, which adds up to 11 million tons of textile waste in this country alone per year. Clothing should never be thought of as a disposable product, yet that is exactly what it has become with a 400 percent increase in purchases over the last 20 years. Landfills are choking on cast offs from our closets.

When I was in Ireland and Scotland a few years ago, I noticed that older people wore clothes that were obviously well tailored, from rich fabrics and designed to last. Some of the clothing looked “old” according to fashion trends, but still beautiful and designed to last. I read a sign that said, “I can’t afford to buy cheap.” The younger crowd looked exactly like our youth with tattered jeans and the latest fashion trends.

We need to get a grip on ourselves. We need to stop seeing clothing as a source of disposable income. While our credit cards choke on clothes purchase, so does the environment.

I am reminded of the Bible verse that says, “Consider the lilies how they grow: they toil not, they spin not; and yet I say unto you, that Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these.” – Luke 12:27.

I think I need to be a little more like the lily and a little less like a fashion junkie.

Reach Judith Victoria Hensley at judith99@bellsouth.net or on Facebook. Check out her blog: One Step Beyond the Door.

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Judith-Victoria-Hensley-Plain-Thoughts-1.jpg