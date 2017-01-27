Information overload

I have seen more and heard more news in the last week than I have wanted to. I’m pretty sure there are a lot of other people feeling the same way. News clips played and replayed have bombarded the airwaves. Facebook is filled with hateful and divisive posts. A lot of people are laughing about things that should not be laughed at, and others are quarreling about things that shouldn’t be quarreled about.

In this day of technology and instant replays, the ugliest parts of humanity are splayed across television, computer, and even telephone screens. I’m from the old school where families might have differences and disagree with each other in private, but they did not air their ugly, dirty laundry for everyone else to see. In this nation, we have the right to disagree, peacefully protest, or dissent from popular opinion. However, it’s time to start coming together. We need to be a unified nation in the eyes of the world.

A lot of what has gone on, in my opinion, is not just about freedom of speech, or civil liberties. Our freedoms have been hijacked by disrespect, hateful, self-serving individuals who offer no solutions, but only want to underscore the problems present and create new ones. They are not interested in unifying or healing wounds on both sides. They are enjoying the rift in the American fabric and trying to make it even greater by the stands they take.

The very moment I might try to silence someone else’s voice or concerns, or the moment they try to tell me I’m stupid and uninformed for not agreeing with their personal views is the moment that we all lose our freedom to speak and think freely. I don’t understand how so many who say they want equality on all levels are doing exactly the same thing they accused the other side of doing. Under the guise of political correctness, free thinking, truth seeking, or whatever a particular group is calling themselves, they are exercising bullying in the worst possible way.

There will never be a peaceful resolution to any set of differences anywhere in the world until each side agrees to disagree. It may be that there is such a great gulf between two distinct views or opinions that they will never find common ground. However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.

I have listened to news reports, heard speakers from both sides of issues ramble on and defend their stands. I’ve heard each side try to impart the notion that they have the only intelligent way to view a situation. Honestly, I am heart sick by all of it. I turn away from these reports feeling shredded.

We are just getting started in a new term of leadership in this nation. I’m convinced that there is a hugely selfish part of the media who wants this new President to fail because they thought it was impossible for him to win. That makes absolutely no sense to me. If his office fails, our nation fails. If the media continue to seek out and expose every bad thing or every questionable comment they can get hold of, they make us all look bad to the rest of the world.

What has happened to the respect for the White House and those elected officials who occupy it by the will of the people? What has happened to civility? What has happened to self-control? If we have any hope of being great again, if we are going to be viewed by the rest of the world as a leading nation on the world stage, we had all better start behaving as if we can be that nation again.

I still believe in the USA. I still believe we are one nation, under God, and indivisible with liberty and justice for all. I still believe God has a sacred destiny for the United States of America and for its citizens. I still want to believe that after expressing their frustrations, a huge section of our population who were not happy with the outcome of this election will come to their senses and realize that divisiveness serves no one but our enemies.

The sooner we come together and work side by side to find solutions to our many challenges, the better our chances for successful change.

Reach Judith Victoria Hensley at [email protected] or on Facebook. Check out her blog: One Step Beyond the Door.

