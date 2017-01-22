Lie detectors can beep at the most inopportune times

You may have heard about the father who bought a lie detector that would make a loud beep whenever somebody told a lie.

His son came home one afternoon, and the father asked how school went.

“Fine,” the son said.

“Beep” went the lie detector.

The father then asked: “Were you even at school today, son?”

“Yes, I was.”

“Beep” went the lie detector.

“OK. I went fishing with my buddies.”

The father said: “You played hooky? When I was your age I’d never even consider doing such a thing.”

“Beep,” went the lie detector.

The mother couldn’t hide her amusement. “Ha, ha, ha,” she laughed. “He really is your son.”

“Beep” went the lie detector.

You know, spiritually speaking, you have one of two potential fathers. The Bible tells us that our father is either God who loves us and wants the best for us or Satan who wants to rob us of all that is good. The Bible says he came to steal, kill and destroy.

For believers, this verse applies: “But now, O Lord, you are our Father” (Isaiah 64:8).

For nonbelievers, this verse applies: “You are of your father the devil, and your will is to do your father’s desires.”

In our own schools, we can see the blessings of children having a good earthly fathers verses bad ones.

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than to see kids who have been abused, neglected and mistreated. You might see the evidence in the marks and bruises, in dirty faces and filthy clothes, in thin, malnourished bodies, and in their very demeanors.

When social service agencies learn of children in such circumstances, it is their job to take those children away from bad fathers and put them in homes with good, loving fathers.

There’s nothing more uplifting than to see children who have been blessed by a good father. You often can see evidence of it in their shining faces, in the light in their eyes, in the smiles on their faces.

And so it is with our neighbors here in America’s heartland. Often, it’s quite easy to see those who are being abused by their father the devil. He doesn’t give them wholesome things that keep them healthy. He gives them things like liquor and drugs and needles. He gives them broken marriages and broken homes and broken spirits.

It’s just as easy to spot the people who belong to their loving Heavenly Father. He provides the wholesome things that put joy in their hearts and a sparkle in their eyes.

The good news is that, spiritually, we’re able to choose our father. We can opt to belong to the devil or we can choose God.

I recommend God.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at [email protected]

