Mr. Parkinson’s even nuttier than usual

A cartoon, recently making the rounds on the internet gossip holes, depicts two very elderly men sitting on a park bench. One old gent is hunched over his walking cane saying, “This old age has got the best of me. I have a constant headache and bad pains in every joint in my body. I simply hurt all over all the time.”

The other old fellow says, “Not me. I feel just like a baby. No hair. No teeth. And I think I just peed my pants.”

So it occurs to me that I’m not yet quite like either one of those fellows but probably somewhere in between. I do still over half my hair even though all but two of my teeth are factory made. “Brought on” as my late Uncle, Stevie Craft would have said. And so far I have had no problems with bladder or bowel control. Knock on wood.

On the other hand, this March in January business is driving Mr. Parkinson even nuttier than he normally is on a daily basis. It’s not so much the unusual temperature swings but the barometric pressure seems to be going up and down like a never stopping roller coaster and I’m stuck on the ride.

The neurologists tell me that this is not a common symptom of Parkinson’s Disease, or at least not one they’ve heard before. On the other hand, they also tell me that strange peculiarities among their other patients, like hating to be in sunshine, intolerance of radio or television sound, barking dogs, etc., are not uncommon.

I can’t tell if the barometer is rising or falling but if the pressure is moving my hands tremble, my head itches, I have trouble standing and I commence feeling apprehensive that something unusual is about to happen. It’s not paranoia because I don’t dread, fear or feel depressed. I simply get impatient, aggravated/annoyed and ill-tempered if whatever is going to happen doesn’t get on with it.

For instance, I’ll be all fidgety and Loretta may ask, “Were you expecting something from UPS?”

I’ll say, “Nope but why did you want to know?”

She’ll say, “Well they just pulled out of the drive and I think they left something in your truck cause I heard the door slam.”

And I’ll say, “Good. Boy that’s a load off my mind.”

She’ll say, “I thought you weren’t expecting anything.”

“Well I wasn’t expecting anything from UPS but I knew something was about to happen,” I’ll tell her as she mutters something under her breath and walks off. I rarely bother asking what she said because I figure it was not very flattering.

In the meantime, back at the ranch, I’ve had half a dozen email and/or telephone inquiries of late from people wanting to know about the TV antenna I apparently wrote about over a year ago. At least the lady who inquired this morning was quoting a column from October 2015. All the others just remembered me writing about it so I’m guessing I actually did.

In any event, I ordered, off eBay, for around 30 dollars including shipping, an outdoor, digital, HDMI (high definition) antenna that came with 50 feet of coaxial cable and a remote control that allows me to aim it toward Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati or wherever without climbing up on the roof where I have it mounted.

In retrospect, it probably would have worked just as well on a mop handle stuck in the front yard, not that my wife would have ever agreed to do that. But my neighbor has his in the yard about 6 feet off the ground and he gets all the TV reception he needs or wants.

Anyway, if I lived alone my household budget would be far lighter because I would not be shelling out cash and wasting it on a ridiculous satellite bill every month. I get nearly 30 local stations with crystal clear reception in our bedroom and that’s way, way more television than I need.

Okay, I might grieve over missing a UK game now and then since Ralph and Cawood are no longer on the radio but that would be it.

Since it has been suggested that I mention it again and since numerous people have told me their antennas work as well as mine, I will simply say that one exactly like mine is listed on eBay by a seller in California for $34.99 including S&H. I’ve seen them in local department stores in the $50 range. I simply want to let you know that they work amazingly well.

Email me (I am extremely phone challenged) if you want more details. I am not in the antenna business nor otherwise associated with it but if I can help save you a ton of $$ on TV reception, I’m more than happy to do so ([email protected] ).

