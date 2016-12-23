Inside Harlan County government

2016 is almost in the books. This year seems like it has absolutely flown by. I wanted to take a moment to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and give you an update on some of the things going on currently in county government.

I just love the spirit of community that is alive in our wonderful mountain home. This spirit was felt during the forest fire disaster we experienced during late October and November. While things never got as bad on a large scale here in Harlan County as they did to our neighbors in Gatlinburg Tennessee, we still had several fires that got ever so close to homes and threatened lives. Our volunteer fire departments worked long hours and braved dangerous conditions to protect life and property alongside forestry crews. Our Emergency Management team worked diligently alongside county officials and myself to recruit as many state and federal resources as possible to help extinguish these blazes. Also, thanks to our Sheriff Smitty Smith and his department for tirelessly investigating arson leads which led to an arrest in Harlan County during this time period. Fortunately, Harlan County had no lives lost, and no homes lost during this time period and I am truly thankful for that.

I mentioned the spirit of community. I want to thank those that helped us from our community. A huge thanks to the Dione Missionary Baptist Church who graciously opened their doors and hearts to us during that time to allow their facility to serve as our Incident Command Center. The congregation helped prepare meals and do anything they could do during this time to make this as easy as possible on everyone. Thanks to the American Red Cross for being here to feed and hydrate firefighters and forestry crews. I would also like to thank the many individuals and businesses that gave resources. There are too many to list in this column and I don’t want to risk leaving someone out. You know who you are and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. According to the American Red Cross, Harlan County had more donations of food, drinks, and snacks than any other county in Eastern Kentucky during this time period. This type of community support makes me so proud to be a Harlan Countian.

The election is over and now we know for a fact that Donald Trump will be the President of the United States. Trump promised repeatedly during the campaign that he would put coal miners back to work and we certainly hope and pray this will occur. I personally have witnessed more coal moving in the past month than I have witnessed in the last year combined, and this is encouraging. I am pleased with the selection Mr. Trump has made to head the Environmental Protection Agency as I strongly feel Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt will help peel back regulatory overreach by the EPA. Mr. Pruitt, a person with Kentucky roots, has been very critical of radical EPA regulations that have killed many coal jobs and had impacts in the Midwest as well.

Also, I am pleased to see the appointment of Secretary Chao to the Transportation Cabinet post due to her ties to Kentucky being married to Sen. Mitch McConnell. We must continue to lobby our state and federal officials for better roads in and out of Harlan County to help with our economic situation. I do believe coal will come back some. We are already seeing some mining companies in Harlan County put some people back to work. However, we must continue to diversify our economy and operate under the mindset of a slogan my friend Austin Carty, the minister of the First Baptist Church of Corbin shared with me at a meeting in Louisville a short time back. He said it has to be “Coal and…” This is a slogan we must identify with and implement as we move continue to move forward. This year, the fiscal court and EDA partnership with EKCEP and Teleworks USA has put 53 Harlan County residents to work which will generate more than $1 million in new wages into this economy in just one year. We’ve seen Kitts Creek Firewood open and continue to grow employing 14 Harlan Countians. Just this past week, we announced a new faith based drug treatment program in conjunction with Addiction Recovery Care out of Louisa, Ky. to create a 16 bed residential faith based treatment facility in Benham. We will see 12 jobs created as a result of this endeavor and a commitment to grow to continue to focus on changing lives and restoring hope in our citizens that have battled drug addiction. Every family in our county has been directly or indirectly impacted by this disease in some way, shape, or form.

Winter is definitely in full force as we have experienced some light snow to this point and some very cold temperatures. Our county road department has already tested all of our equipment in preparation for a potential winter storm or snow events. We have more than 500 tons of salt on hand and are very prepared should conditions worsen. Our road department has routes they will be on during this winter which will help clear roads more efficiently. Please remember to be as patient as possible during winter conditions as we have 15 trucks attempting to clear more than 1,400 county roads during dangerous conditions. Our guys at the road department work long hours during winter weather and I commend them for their bravery and dedication.

I certainly hope that each of you has a blessed and peaceful Christmas and I pray that 2017 is a healthy and prosperous one for you and your family. If you need or want to contact me, you can call my office at 573-2600. You can email me at [email protected] or write to me P.O. Box 956 Harlan, Ky. 40831. As always, I would love to hear from you. Also, feel free to drop in and see me any time I can be of assistance. My office is located on the top floor of the old courthouse. Thank you!