New voluntary ID cards now compliant

In 2005, legislation was enacted by the United States Congress to beef up national security by adding new requirements for state driver’s licenses and other official ID cards. Ever since then, as states have gone through the process of complying with the new mandates, much opposition has formed to what is often called REAL ID. However, despite those concerns, the new ID cards will give every Kentuckian the option to obtain a federally approved ID and lift the burden on things like flying and entering military installments.

House Bill 410, which I sponsored this session and was recently signed into law, ensures that Kentucky is compliant with the federal Real ID Act, by way of a voluntary travel ID. The enhanced identification cards will be issued by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and will cost $48. This is just five dollars more than what it costs for a standard driver’s license, both of which will now be good for 8 years. Without the new law, Kentuckians would have been required to carry a passport or other federally compliant ID in order to fly commercially within the United States, as well as to enter military bases. The passage of this bill removes what were essentially consequences for Kentuckians, including limited access to Fort Knox and Fort Campbell, and the inability to board commercial airplanes.

Despite the positives in the measure, the concerns with Kentucky complying are understandable. Anything that is even remotely similar to a uniform ID raises privacy concerns, and involvement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has intensified the debate. However, much misinformation is still out there. House Bill 410 has been crafted the way any major legislation should; dissenters and supporters sat across the table and thoughtfully discussed their concerns, and ultimately found points of agreement. The result? Bipartisan legislation that makes Kentucky federally compliant, while respecting the wishes and choices of all Kentuckians.

I will be the first to tell you that this is a difficult issue, including for myself. I voted against Real ID legislation last session, because I was not comfortable with that bill’s lack of privacy controls. I’m proud to say that we now have legislation that ensures the privacy of all Kentuckians.

We did what Kentuckians expect us to do; pass laws in a way that allows everyone a voice and input to the final outcome. Thanks to input from the Legislature, Governor, and everyday citizens, we got this critical legislation done in a bipartisan manner.

Jim DuPlessis is a state representative from Elizabethtown. He represents the 25th District, which includes part of Hardin County. Contact him with any questions or concerns. He can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181, or via e-mail at [email protected]

