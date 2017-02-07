False testimony in Emmett Till case

It’s been more than 60 years since Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black teen from Chicago, was brutally beaten and lynched after flirting with a white woman while visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta.

Now comes welcome news, in a book coming out this week, that his accuser has recanted the most incendiary parts of her claims against him. Carolyn Bryant Donham told author Timothy B. Tyson that her long-ago allegations that Emmett grabbed her and was menacing and sexually crude toward her, “that part is not true.”

How a woman at the center of one of the nation’s most heinous tragedies, which helped propel the civil rights movement, could withhold this vital information for so long is beyond us. She’s 82 now. Maybe she was trying to relieve her conscience.

Whatever the reason, Donham’s recanting all these years later is important.

“I think until you break the silence, there is still that implied consent to the false narrative set forth in 1955,” Patrick Weems, project coordinator at the Emmett Till museum in Sumner, Mississippi, said in The New York Times.

Donham confirmed what so many of us already believed. Even had the claims been true, no sane person today could think they merited serious punishment, much less death.

Still, her admission holds lessons in the roots of why perceptions of our justice system differ so starkly between white and black people. The case helps us understand the persistent belief by some in our community that there is a disparity in how justice is meted out based on race.

Many of Emmett’s contemporaries are in their 70s now, still living among us. Such memories are still fresh in the minds of many. Experiences like these have shaped relations between whites and black for generations.

Emmett Till’s was a watershed case.

The teenager was days into his visit to Mississippi when he spoke to Carolyn Bryant, 21, in a store owned by Bryant and her husband, Roy. Days later, he was kidnapped from his uncle’s house, tortured, and shot in the head before his body was sunk into the Tallahatchie River.

His mother insisted on a public funeral service with an open casket to show the world the brutality of the killing, galvanizing the black community across the nation. It’s impossible to forget the picture of his mutilated body that first ran in Jet magazine.

Roy Bryant and his half brother, J. W. Milam, were acquitted by an all-white, all-male jury. They later admitted the murder in a Look magazine interview but could not be retried because of double jeopardy.

We’re glad Donham finally came clean. But this goes beyond setting history straight. It helps explain the lingering effects of this country’s painful past.

Dallas Morning News