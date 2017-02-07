Today in History

By The Associated Press

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 7, the 38th day of 2017. There are 327 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Feb. 7, 1817, America’s first public gas street lamp was lighted in Baltimore at the corner of Market and Lemon streets (now East Baltimore and Holliday streets).

On this date:

In 1795, the 11th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with states’ sovereign immunity, was ratified.

In 1857, a French court acquitted author Gustave Flaubert of obscenity for his serialized novel “Madame Bovary.”

In 1931, aviator Amelia Earhart married publisher George P. Putnam in Noank, Connecticut.

In 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt authorized a flag for the office of the vice president.

In 1948, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Army chief of staff; he was succeeded by Gen. Omar Bradley.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy imposed a full trade embargo on Cuba.

In 1971, women in Switzerland gained the right to vote through a national referendum, 12 years after a previous attempt failed.

In 1984, space shuttle Challenger astronauts Bruce McCandless II and Robert L. Stewart went on the first untethered spacewalk, which lasted nearly six hours.

In 1986, the Philippines held a presidential election marred by charges of fraud against the incumbent, Ferdinand E. Marcos. Haitian President-for-Life Jean-Claude Duvalier (doo-VAHL-yay’) fled his country, ending 28 years of his family’s rule.

In 1991, Jean-Bertrand Aristide (zhahn behr-TRAHN’ ahr-ihs-TEED’) was inaugurated as the first democratically elected president of Haiti (he was overthrown by the military the following September).

In 1992, European Community members signed the Maastricht Treaty, which led to creation of the euro.

In 1999, Jordan’s King Hussein died of cancer at age 63; he was succeeded by his eldest son, Abdullah.

Ten years ago: U.S. officials confirmed a new security operation was under way in Baghdad; U.S. armor rushed through streets, and Iraqi armored personnel carriers guarded bridges and major intersections. A Marine CH-46 Sea Knight helicopter was shot down by insurgents northwest of Baghdad, killing all seven people on board. The Food and Drug Administration approved alli (AL’-eye), a diet pill that could be bought without a prescription.

Five years ago: In a setback for Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum swept GOP caucuses in Minnesota and Colorado and a non-binding primary in Missouri. A federal appeals court ruled California’s ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, but gave gay marriage opponents time to appeal the decision before ordering the state to allow such weddings to resume.

One year ago: Von Miller forced two fumbles to set up Denver’s two touchdowns and the Broncos defense frustrated Cam Newton all game to carry Peyton Manning to his second NFL championship with a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. North Korea defied international warnings and launched a long-range rocket that the United Nations and others called a cover for a banned test of technology for a missile that could strike the U.S. mainland.

Today’s Birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 85. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 82. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 58. Comedy writer Robert Smigel (SMY’-guhl) is 57. Actor James Spader is 57. Country singer Garth Brooks is 55. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 55. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 55. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 52. Actor Jason Gedrick is 50. Actress Essence Atkins is 45. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 42. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 39. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 39. Actress Tina Majorino is 32. Actress Deborah Ann Woll is 32