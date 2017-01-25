Invest in Kentuckians: Right-to-work bill alone won’t boost economy

During the first week of the 2017 legislative session, Republicans kept their campaign promise of making Kentucky a right-to-work state.

The bill, which passed in a rare Saturday session, prohibits mandatory union membership at workplaces with collective bargaining unit. Supporters say it makes Kentucky more competitive in attracting new business and industry.

Gov. Matt Bevin, House Speaker Jeff Hoover and Senate President Robert Stivers have said repeatedly they want to focus the session on legislation they believe — or at least contend — will boost Kentucky’s economy.

If right-to-work is the only significant piece, we doubt there will be much of a boost to the state’s economy.

Organized labor is already weak in Kentucky, with no more than 11 percent of its workforce represented by a union in 2015, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Commonwealth is now one of about 25 other states which have passed similar laws, which really only levels the playing field.

In fact, Kentucky’s economy isn’t exactly struggling.

Its economic growth in 2016 was “on par” with 2015, which was one of the best years Kentucky has experienced in more than a decade.

According to the Cabinet for Economic Development, the state was on pace to have its best year since the mid-90s. Through the end of November, the state’s manufacturing, service and technology companies announced a total of 14,912 planned new full-time hires, well beyond 2015’s pace, which topped 16,000, officials said.

Yet, if Kentucky wants to get back to employment levels of the 1990s, it needs to develop a workforce that can do 21st century jobs.

There are several programs and initiatives focused on just that, including the apprenticeship program that give students education and experience within established manufacturers.

However, there needs to be more vocational programs offered in schools. Two local school districts — Madison and Estill — were hoping to do just that when they submitted applications for new vocational centers. But neither made it to the end of the Work Ready grants program.

Currently, Estill County has to send students to Madison County to receive vocation training. But the Madison County Area Technology Center is small and classes are usually full. Plus, the number of programs it can offer is limited.

The Work Ready grant program, which seeks collaborative economic development and job creation projects among communities, businesses and schools, is a great idea. But, it needs to be expanded or extended. Hoover mentioned that as a possibility in a previous interview and we hope he’s serious about it.

Nearly 100 applicants were hoping for a piece of the $100 million set aside for the Work Ready program. Unfortunately, less than a quarter will actually receiving funding.

For Kentucky to truly see economic growth, it needs to invest in its people. We hope our leaders see the success of the Work Ready program as the tip of the iceberg and continue to find creative ways to bring opportunities to the Commonwealth.

