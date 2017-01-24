Guthrie works to close loophole

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie saw a loophole in a federal law and recently took steps to close it.

House Resolution 302, also supported by U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Tompkinsville, would offer legal protection when sports medicine professionals cross state lines when they assist their teams. Guthrie and his staff have been working toward the bill for a couple of years.

The legislation would ensure these professionals are covered under medical liability insurance when they travel with their teams.

We agree that the proposed law — now headed to the U.S. Senate — is a commonsense idea that’s long overdue.

We also echo the comments of Dr. Craig Beard of Western Kentucky Orthopaedic Neurosurgical Associates.

“This was a loophole that Brett was sharp enough to help close,” he said.

The 2nd District is fortunate to have a congressman who looks at both the small and big pictures in crafting needed legislation.

The Sports Medicine Licensure Clarity Act was approved on a voice vote Monday in the House. The resolution represents legislation that was midway in the process in the 114th Congress which ended its session last year.

Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, said the bill originated from a discussion with Alabama emergency room physician Dr. Alan Moore, whom Guthrie knows.

Moore traveled from Auburn, Ala., to Pasadena, Calif., with the Auburn University football team when it played several years ago in the Rose Bowl.

The emergency physician’s California trip revealed the possible tenuous legal circumstance he would be in if his services were needed. The circumstance didn’t occur, but it could have, Guthrie said.

Later, Guthrie said a medical group in the Washington area approached him and voiced similar concerns about the liability of sports medicine professionals crossing state lines.

Comer’s support for Guthrie’s bill shows he’s learning the ropes in Washington as he tackles big and small issues.

Beard said 25 years ago he assisted Western Kentucky University with medical responsibilities and recognized that travel from state to state was a vague area of liability. If approved by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Donald Trump, the law would replace previous practices.

Out-of-state travel in the past has meant contacting a local physician and working under his umbrella. If medical attention was needed, the local physician would be in charge with the visiting physician assisting. The new liability standard would cover sports medicine professionals who work with high school, college and professional sports teams when they cross state lines with their teams.

A spokesman for WKU’s athletic department also praised the idea of Guthrie’s bill.

“While this has not been an issue for WKU, we appreciate Representative Guthrie’s efforts to provide protection for the medical professionals who are essential to the safety and well-being of student-athletes across the country,” said Kyle Neaves, WKU sports assistant director.

Comer’s support for Guthrie’s bill shows he’s learning the ropes in Washington as he tackles big and small issues.

Beard said 25 years ago he assisted Western Kentucky University with medical responsibilities and recognized that travel from state to state was a vague area of liability. If approved by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Donald Trump, the law would replace previous practices.

Out-of-state travel in the past has meant contacting a local physician and working under his umbrella. If medical attention was needed, the local physician would be in charge with the visiting physician assisting. The new liability standard would cover sports medicine professionals who work with high school, college and professional sports teams when they cross state lines with their teams.

A spokesman for WKU’s athletic department also praised the idea of Guthrie’s bill.

“While this has not been an issue for WKU, we appreciate Representative Guthrie’s efforts to provide protection for the medical professionals who are essential to the safety and well-being of student-athletes across the country,” said Kyle Neaves, WKU sports assistant director.

Bowling Green Daily News