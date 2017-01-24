Letter to the Editor

Charter schools drain tax dollars

This week (Jan. 22-28) has been deemed “School Choice Week” in Kentucky. Given the high risk of wasteful spending and the financial drain on our existing schools, more apt name for the occasion would be “School Takeover Week.”

There is simply not sufficient evidence of charter schools’ success, because there is little accountability, both in terms of spending and educational performance. There is, however, plenty of evidence of waste:

• A 2015 report by the Center for Media and Democracy found $3.7 million in taxpayer money was given to 25 “ghost” schools in Michigan that never even opened, with the organizations behind those schools receiving at least $1.7 million according to state records. (It’s worth noting that Betsy DeVos, the current administration’s pick for Secretary of Education, has close ties to the charter school movement in Michigan.) The same thing happened in Indiana, to the tune of $2.2 million.

• In a five-year span, 22 Ohio charter schools received approximately $4 million in taxpayer money; of the 22, 15 closed within a few years, and seven never opened.

It’s interesting that the same conservatives who insist food stamp abuse is rampant, despite much data to the contrary, continue to sing the praises of charter schools even in the face of such wastefulness.

The fact is, charter schools drain tax dollars from existing public school systems, and their administrative costs are much higher, resulting in less money actually being spent on education. If Kentucky’s GOP-controlled government is truly concerned about fiscal responsibility, a good way to prove that would be to reject the wastefulness of charter schools.

Jarrod Sherman

Lynch