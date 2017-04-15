Intriguing people of the mountains will be included in ParaMountain Lecture Series

(Editor’s Note: This is the second story in a five-part series to run about Harlan County’s ParaMountain Lecture Series.”)

From natural healing to mysterious people, two women lecturers with strong Appalachian roots are sure to tantalize your curiosities and peek your interest in folklore at Harlan County’s first-ever ParaMountain Lecture Series as they talk about some of the mountain’s more intriguing people.

Modern day Granny Woman Holly Mullins and Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College Appalachian Instructor Theresa Osborne will be two of eight scheduled lecturers to speak at Harlan County’s first-ever ParaMountain Lecture Series slated for April 22 at the Harlan Depot. The event, which is being organized by Harlan County Paranormal Investigator Tony Felosi and his team “Interviews From Beyond,” along with the “Harlan Hauntfest” crew is intended to promote Appalachian folklore, educate people on their more peculiar heritage, and to make the paranormal more mainstream.

Granny Women

Mullins, an intuitive healer and popular radio talk show host from Pound, Virginia, strives to carry on the legacy of the “Granny Woman,” which was a viable Appalachian historical figure within mountain communities. Mullins is the first to speak at the ParaMountain Lecture Series, and her lecture will be titled “Spiritual Awakenings In The Appalachian Mountains.” Beginning at 10 a.m., Mullins will be lecturing on the history of the Granny Woman, how she is striving to continue the traditions of the Granny Woman in modern Appalachia, and will also talk about her work with intuitive healing.

“Granny Women are a big part of Appalachian history,” Mullins said. “They served as midwives and healers when medical facilities and doctors were few and far between. Over time, things have changed and Granny Women have become something of the past. While I am still growing as a Granny Woman, I feel that by keeping these traditions alive ties me closely to my Appalachian roots.”

There is much mystic centered around Granny Women. To the more cynical and judgmental in nature, some have even referred to them as “witches,” because these organic mountain women could heal and help with a simple homemade tonic. The Granny Woman’s intention, however, was anything but sinister, and most of them were fundamental Christian women. They were known as “Appalachia’s original medical professionals,” “midwives,” “medicine women,” and even “bee charmers.” They were trained by experience, and most of their teachings consisted of potions from natural herbs. Their knowledge of herbs and “healing ticks” were second to none.

Granny Women have been described as a peculiar breed, but their roots run deep in Appalachian history. In her blog “Appalachian Ink,” Granny Woman Anna Wes states that Granny Women’s roots “run deeper than the cedars, yet we don’t where or who we came from. We are a mystery as old as these hills.” It is thought that Granny Women originated from the Celts and are the offspring of Druids and Medieval mavens. When the nation’s first settlers started migrating westward, there were no trained physicians to tend to the medical needs of communities that started establishments in the wild, rugged, isolated hills. Women began learning natural remedies and healing techniques, and began passing down their knowledge to younger generations. They were healers of wounds and various ailments. If someone had been unfortunately shot, they were taken to The Granny Woman for treatment. They were the woman who, if a child suffered from a painful bee sting, would take tobacco out of their pipes and slap it onto the sting to sooth and to heal.

“And they did not expect to be paid for their services,” Wes wrote. “They were wise, unselfish women who genuinely wanted to use their gifts to help their communities.”

Mullins will delve even further into the traditional history of Granny Women during her time behind the speaker’s podium at the ParaMountain Lecture Series, and she will also elaborate on her work as an intuitive healer. She has been practicing healing for four years, now, after going through what she describes as a “spiritual awakening,” herself. She said she hopes people will walk away from her lecture on April 22 with more appreciation for the services provided by Granny Women throughout the generations, and also with the desire to learn more about the benefits of “channeling positive energy.”

“I want people to know that what I do is a gift and true healing comes from The Divine,” Mullins said. “Being a healer has changed my life completely.”

Melungeons

One of the more fascinating groups of people in the Appalachians are Melungeons — fascinating because of their sketchy origins and because of their keeping-to-themselves behaviors, which gave them a rather elusive quality. Osborne will be speaking about “The Mystery of The Melungeons” during The ParaMountain Lecture Series beginning at 3 p.m. A longtime Appalachian programming facilitator with SKCTC and most recently an Appalachian instructor, Osborne said she was anxious to share what research she has conducted on the Melungeons because of the part they play in mountain heritage.

“Our Appalachian heritage is made up of many groups of people who have come before us,” Osborne said. “They have all brought something of their culture with them, and have passed it along to their children and grandchildren. These are the people who settled and built this area. They helped shape who we are as people, and the Melungeons play a big part of who we are as Appalachian people, too. “

Osborne has many years of Appalachian research and oral history collecting experience to her credit. She has worked with the regionally popular “Higher Ground” community theatrical project as a performer, writer, and organizer. Most recently, Osborne has become known as a mountain storyteller, delighting audiences throughout the region with her “Stories From The Cookie Jar.” For the past three years, Osborne has partnered with the Kentucky Coal Museum in presenting a weekly radio show called “History Alive” which airs on WMMT and is livestreamed throughout the world.

“I am a lover and preserver of stories,” Osborne said. “If we lose our stories and our traditions, then who are we? From where did we come? Our ancestors and mountain culture teach us lots of things; we just have to keep that line of communication going from one generation to the next.”

That is Osborne’s intent as she steps behind the speaker’s podium and lectures on Melungeons during the ParaMountain Lecture Series. While she wants to impart a more concise and fair look into the Melungeon heritage, she also hopes people will be inspired to research their own ancestry.

Historically, Melungeons are associated with the Cumberland Gap area of Central Appalachia, including eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and eastern Tennessee. They are thought to be a tri-racial group of people with mixed European, African and Native American ancestry. These mysterious dark-skinned mountaineers have sparked myths and legends over the past century, and it is even thought they might even be descendants of shipwrecked Portuguese sailors or gypsies. Much mystique is centered around Melungeons because of their unknown origins, and because they tended to keep to themselves because of discrimination. Society tends to fear what they don’t know, and in the case of the Melungeons, people didn’t know from where they came or what their intentions were.

Their intentions were pure, however. Researchers say those who got to know the standoffish clan was surprised by their caring personalities and friendly dispositions. It was even once stated that “Nature doesn’t make Melungeons. Nurture makes Melungeons.” Yet, the reality was these dark-skinned, dark-haired and mostly blue-eyed people were shunned and pushed away because of how they looked — to some almost Mediterranean or Middle Eastern. From the very beginning, they were ostracized. Some even taunted children by saying “If you go in the woods at night, the boogeyman or the Melungeons might get you!” Because the Melungeons were discriminated against, they kept to themselves, and this has made their existence more of a mystery because little is known about them. What makes the Melungeons even more interesting to researchers, besides the fact they are the product of a great fusion, is that they might have even been in Appalachia before the English.

“And that’s fascinating,” Osborne said. “Prejudice towards the Melungeons has diminished through the years, and we are just now recognizing their value. I hope to convey that in my lecture. I think our mysteries and peculiar stories are those things that provide the spice of life. We need these stories to give us chills, to make us giggle, to make us think, to make us wonder, to make us appreciate and keep us asking why?”

For more information about the ParaMountain Lecture Series, contact Tony Felosi at 606-273-9925, Jennifer McDaniels at 606-573-4223, or log onto www.harlanhauntfest.com and click on the ParaMountain Lecture series link.

