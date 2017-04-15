Tortured cat in Afghanistan rescued, finds home in Boyd

CANNONSBURG (AP) — The elegant black cat glided across the carpeted living room floor, a far cry from her previous home in war-torn Afghanistan.

She seems happy and well-adjusted in her new home with Barbara Padgett, despite the horrors she must have experienced in her short life.

Padgett’s grandson, Tyler Daniels, is a contract worker in Afghanistan. The 32-year-old is a dog lover, but when the cat, now known as Bewler, started hanging around the office he shares with five others, he and his office mates took right to her.

“She was one of many stray cats we feed,”?he said, noting they quickly realized she had an injury.

“Three or 4 inches of her tail had been burned off,”?he said. “There was just bone hanging there at a 90-degree angle.” He said her skin and fur around her tail were charred. “People are pretty cruel to animals there.”

Still, the cat seemed mostly unaffected, until infection set in and the men knew they needed to get her to a veterinarian.

She got her shots and part of her tail was amputated, after which time she spent 45 days recuperating.

Meanwhile, her new American friends wanted to bring her to the United States.

“My team leader and his girlfriend are into animal rescue,” Daniels said. “She started a GoFundMe account to recoup some of the expenses that he had paid up front. Plus, sending her back to the States cost a lot.”

The fundraiser brought in $1,400. However, the shipping cost, which included the paperwork involved in sending an animal on a three-day trip from Kabul City to Dubai to Amsterdam to Washington, D.C., was $2,500. That’s not counting her medical expenses. But Daniels and his coworkers made it happen: She arrived in her new nation’s capital on April 3.

Meanwhile, Daniels, who had decided to keep her, was on leave.

“I?had already planned a sightseeing trip to D.C., so I got her while I was there,” he said, adding an organization called Puppy Rescue Mission agreed to keep her until he could pick her up.

Daniels will return to work soon, leaving Bewler (named after a tool to provide security to American military bases) with Padgett, who is already keeping Daniels’ other cat and Daniels’ sister’s dog.

Padgett said she was glad to do it.

“What’s another cat?” she asked.