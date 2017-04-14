News in Brief

Kidnapping, murder case from 1991 finally resolved

FRANKFORT (AP) — The case of a Kentucky man’s kidnapping and murder in 1991 is finally complete.

Authorities say Francis Brady of Bardstown was abducted from a Hardin County rest stop in October 1991 and later killed in Bullitt County. Michael Dale St. Clair has been convicted several times for the murder and kidnapping, only to have the cases reversed on appeal.

The state Supreme Court upheld his murder conviction and death sentence in 2015. St. Clair was scheduled to be tried again on the kidnapping charge in May.

But Thursday, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced St. Clair has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge and received a 30-year prison sentence.

Beshear said Brady’s widow was unable to attend St. Clair’s guilty plea but was consulted several times before the deal was signed.

___

40 people become US citizens in Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT (AP) — Forty people from 25 countries have taken the oath to become U.S. citizens during a ceremony in Kentucky’s Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove presided over the ceremony, the first ever held in the 107-year-old Capitol rotunda. Participants smiled and held American flags while a choir of fifth-graders sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Republican Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton urged the new citizens to register to vote. Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes had kiosks set up in the hallway where people could register after the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin signed a law requiring Kentucky high school students to pass a civics test before they can graduate. The test is modeled after the questions immigrants must answer as part of the citizenship process.

___

Courts administrative arm investigated for vehicle auctions

FRANKFORT (AP) — The Administrative Office of the Courts says it is being investigated for possible irregularities with its employee-only auctions of surplus vehicles.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the office began an internal review after it was questioned by reporters at the newspaper.

Office spokeswoman Leigh Ann Hiatt said one employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which she said is being conducted in partnership with the Attorney General’s office.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office would not confirm or deny the investigation.

The office is the administrative arm of Kentucky’s court system. If often auctions off surplus equipment to employees. Such employee-only options are illegal in the executive branch, but the judicial branch is not subject to the same laws.

___

Bird flu surveillance zones lifted in western Ky.

FRANKFORT (AP) — The state veterinarian in Kentucky has lifted avian influenza surveillance zones surrounding two Christian County farms following negative test results from the poultry operations.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory had confirmed the presence of low pathogenic avian influenza in March, based on samples taken from a commercial poultry operation and a backyard flock in the western Kentucky county.

Federal and state authorities established the surveillance zones in a 6.2-mile radius of the affected farms. State agriculture officials say that in each case, the birds showed no clinical signs of avian influenza. They say the flocks were depopulated and buried.

While state Veterinarian Robert C. Stout has lifted the surveillance zones, officials say the quarantines on the two affected farms remain in place pending the completion of cleaning and disinfection procedures.

___

Officer indicted in sex abuse case fired from LMPD

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A Louisville police officer has been fired after he and another officer were indicted on sexual abuse charges related to a scandal in the department’s Youth Explorer program.

A post to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Facebook page says Chief Steve Conrad met with Officer Brandon Wood on Thursday and terminated his employment “effective immediately.”

Wood’s attorney, Steve Schroering, says his client will fight the chief’s decision.

Wood’s firing comes after a Jefferson County grand jury indicted him on seven counts of sexual abuse. The grand jury also indicted former Officer Kenneth Betts, who resigned in 2014, on two counts of sodomy.

Both Wood and Betts were advisers in the Explorer program, which is for youth ages 14-19 interested in law enforcement careers.

It’s unclear if Betts has an attorney.