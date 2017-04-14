Posted on by

KSP Post 10 conducting safety traffic checkpoints


Special to the Enterprise

Kentucky State Police Post 10 will be conducting safety traffic checkpoints in the Post 10 coverage area of Harlan, Bell and Knox counties.

Troopers will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and to inform the public about the use of seat belts.

These safety checkpoints will be conducted in various locations throughout the Post 10 area that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death compared to relatively low safety restraint usage ratio.

For a complete list of checkpoint locations, visit http://www.kentuckystatepolice.org/posts/press/post10_checkpoints.html.

