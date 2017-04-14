Posted on by

Annual Way of the Cross

Photos by Chris Jones Elaine Landis read scriptures of the crucifixion of Jesus on Friday at the first of 10 stops at the Way of the Cross service held in downtown Harlan. Over 100 worshipers participated in the annual event held for the 26th time.


The 26th Way of the Cross Easter celebration and commemoration of the life and crucifixion of Jesus Christ, was held Friday during the noon hour as a procession of over 100 worshipers followed the cross that was carried by Matthew Nunez. Participants paused at 10 stops through downtown Harlan where scriptures were recited. The event is sponsored by Holy Trinity Catholic Church.


