Benham discusses solar energy project

The Benham City Council heard an update on a solar energy project during a meeting on Thursday.

Stan Conn, consultant to the Benham Power Board on the project, was called in front of the council by Mayor Wanda Humphrey to bring the panel up to speed.

According to previous reports, Conn is working with the Benham Power Board on a solar panel project to help the city become more energy efficient by installing solar panels that will help power several key entities within the city.

“We got the first stage of the solar project installed,” Conn said. “The next phase – the next time they come to install – they want to complete the balance of the roof and all the other systems.”

Conn explained a structural review has been completed on the Benham Fire Department building.

“It’s not going to be able to hold the panels in an extreme snow-load case, so it doesn’t meet the code,” Conn said. “We’re not going to be able to put them there, so we’re back to looking for a ground location.”

Conn said the first choice for a ground location is the walking trail loop.

There is an obstacle involving the walking trail loop property.

“The land-holding coal company has told us they didn’t think they would give approval of that because an unsuitable land petition has been filed against them,” Conn said. “I’ve talked to one of the parties in that lawsuit and his attorney is supposed to talk to them to see if they would budge on that…that’s still our number one preferred location, if we can get the coal company to agree to grant us access.”

Conn said they are searching for other locations in case the preferred location does not work out.

“The next place we’ve looked at is the practice baseball field in the city park,” Conn said. “We looked at a preliminary layout on that, it would take up most of that practice field.”

Conn explained if the project was installed in the park, it would not infringe on the basketball courts or the playground.

Conn added there is an additional location under consideration.

“I just went and looked at the Sadie Long Memorial Park,” Conn added. “That’s actually a pretty good location as well…there is a little playground there…that would have to be relocated and moved up about 10 or 20 feet.”

A council member asked how well the solar panels hold up to bad weather such as hail. Conn said the panels would not likely break due to that sort of weather issue.

“There could be a very extreme case where they would,” Conn said. “But typically not.”

Conn explained the only maintenance the panels would require from the city would be keeping the grass and weeds cut around them.

“That would be part of what the power board would take care of,” Conn said.

Conn then asked for feedback from the council on possible locations.

“If we can’t get the walking trail loop, could we use the park?” Conn asked.

After some discussion, the council gave permission for the equipment to be placed in the most suitable location available.

