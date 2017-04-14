‘Dancing Through the Decades’ set at Cumberland campus

Photo submitted

The Cumberland campus of Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will play host again this year to the annual recital for the Cumberland Dance Studio. The recital, called Dancing Through the Decades, will feature songs from the 1940s all the way up until now. All genres of dance will be represented, with a lot of variety throughout the event. The recital features local children of all ages. It will be held in the Godbey Appalachian Center Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on April 15 and at 9 a.m. on April 18. Both shows are free. You can make reservations to see the April 18 school matinee by contacting Michael Corriston at 606-589-3137 or by email at [email protected]