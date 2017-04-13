Easter egg hunts planned on Saturday

The 35th snnual Tri-City Easter Egg Hunt is coming up, with this year’s hunt scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Tri-Cities Nursing Home on U.S. 119.

Hosted annually by James “Muggins” Bennett, children will be participating in hunts for 150 dozen real Easter eggs, donated and colored by the staff of the Tri-Cities Nursing Home. There will be 12 special “prize eggs” in each category.

“The categories will be children ages 2 to 4, 5 to 7 and 8 to 10,” said Bennett.

Bennett said there will also be stuffed animals to be given away.

People attending the event are asked to park in the Harlan ARH parking lot during the event and not park along the highway.

Bennett said his first event was in 1982 and he only had 10 dozen of eggs for the children to hunt.

Bennett mentioned in a previous story the first year of the egg hunt, there was only one prize available.

“It was a $25 savings bond donated by the former Harlan County Sheriff, the late Paul Browning,” Bennett said. “The event has grown every year since then. I look forward to it every year.”

In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, call 606-589-5310.

The Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Center is also hosting an egg hunt at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The facility is located at 200 Medical Drive in Harlan.

According to Harlan Health and Rehabilitation Activities Director Deanie Rigney, the hunt is open to all.

“The Easter Bunny will be here to take pictures with the kids,” Rigney said. “We also will have drawing for prizes. It should be a lot of fun.”

Rigney said about 850 eggs will be given away.

“We usually separate the egg hunters into two groups,” Rigney said. “We’ll have up to 5 years old and then from 6 to 12 years old.”

Rigney said the Harlan Health and Rehab Easter Egg Hunt has been a yearly event for at least 20 years.

Rigney stated the hunt will take place rain or shine. If it rains, activities will move inside.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde.

http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_N1404P23012C.jpg