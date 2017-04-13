Chamber of Commerce talks tourism

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard from the executive director of the Bell County Historical Society, who spoke to the group about a variety of topics during a meeting on Wednesday.

Chamber President Flora Asher turned the floor over to Bell County Historical Society Executive Director William Tribell shortly after calling the meeting to order.

Tribell stressed the importance of working together with other cities and counties in the area.

“I’m in Bell County, Harlan County is my neighbor and across the way in Tennessee, Cumberland Gap and Harrogate, we all share history,” Tribell said.

He explained The Cumberland Gap Regional Tourism Association links all these places together to pursue a common goal.

“We have representation in 10 counties in three states,” Tribell said. “I think we all share that idea.”

Tribell said there has not been enough collaboration in the past.

“We share these borders, we share this traffic…highways pass through these communities and we’re not losing money to point down the road,” Tribell said. “If somebody comes to my area researching coal mines…I share with them what I can, and I tell them to come down here and visit the Coal Museum.”

Tribell also talked about how adventure tourism is impacting the region.

“The new thing is adventure tourism, bringing people into our communities to enjoy what we have around us,” he said.

Tribell said since he began working with the Bell County Historical Society, he has noticed a generational difference when it comes to tourism.

“I don’t want to say gap, I want to say gaps – plural – it’s not just a generation gap,” he said.

Tribell previously addressed the issue in an interview with the Middlesboro Daily News.

“There is a definite generation gap affecting tourism today,” Tribell said. “Across Appalachia and abroad we are seeing this divergence, and being left to find new ways to address and overcome. As a newly appointed director of a museum at the farthest tip of eastern Kentucky I approach the job as an aspect of show business where much of my experience is rooted. But too, I strive to learn the traditional and even aspects of the industry that aren’t necessarily in my field per se. All aspects of tourism are unequivocally connected. From historical tourism, and statewide programs, to local historical societies there is correlation, and so, success in one area can be beneficial to all others in said region. In many ways, this generational divide causing flux, is forcing re-branding and in turn is met unsure and perhaps timidly as we find ourselves uncomfortably facing revision in long held traditional approaches and application. In sharing my experiences and recent unorthodox ventures I should hope to further expand and develop through discourse, networking and cooperation. Perhaps we all benefit from such an endeavor. Perhaps together the diversity of flux and that inevitable re- branding can be buffered and thus happen easier, and economically sound, while producing even greater results.”

In other Chamber activity:

• The 421 Yard Sale is scheduled of May 5 and 6;

• The Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club Annual Community Dinner and Reverse Raffle is scheduled for May 12.

