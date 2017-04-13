First-ever ‘ParaMountain Lecture Series’ planned for Harlan

(Editor’s Note: This is the first story in a five-part series to run about Harlan County’s ParaMountain Lecture Series.)

Not everything is always as it seems. That outlook is what compels Harlan County Paranormal Investigator Tony Felosi to further research history and to delve into the world of the unknown and the unexplained. The search for truth is Felosi’s passion, and with several years of paranormal investigations under his belt, it is the avid researcher’s goal to unveil some of the mystique that has long hovered over his homeland of Harlan County, and all of Appalachia. While Felosi has experimented with cutting-edge techniques in his pursuit of better understanding the unknown, his intent in doing so is more basic. He uses technology to delve into the soul of Appalachian mountain culture and history through the stories he is able to unearth through his investigations, validating through science what once was thought of as mere mountain lore.

As part of Felosi’s intention to promote local mountain folklore and to make the paranormal more mainstream, Felosi has teamed up with the “Harlan Hauntfest” crew to organize Harlan County’s first-ever “ParaMontain Lecture Series.” Helping him in his efforts to provide educational lectures to the community about mountain folklore and the paranormal is Felosi’s local ghost hunting research team “Interviews From Beyond,” which will soon be called “Harlan County Paranormal.”

“It’s a consolidated effort to bring interesting, academic, and even entertaining lectures to the community concerning the more peculiar stories of our mountain heritage,” Felosi said. “It’s also our way of making the paranormal mainstream, and to show people that the paranormal doesn’t have to be bizarre or scary. Paranormal simply means anything that’s unexplained, and here in the mountains, we certainly have many stories that are definitely unexplained.”

The 2017 ParaMountain Lecture Series will take place on April 22, at the Harlan Depot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will also end with a downtown historic Harlan ghost walk led by Felosi beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eight expert lecturers are scheduled to speak all day on a variety of mountain lore and paranormal subjects, and there will even be local mountain artisans and crafters set up with their work for sale. The “Harlan Hauntfest” crew will have food for sale to support their annual pop culture convention, which will take place later this year on Oct. 7 at the Harlan Center.

“Everybody has some curiosity and wants to know more about the many mysteries that are out there,” Felosi said. “Through our ParaMountain Lecture Series, people will be able to explore the hidden history of our mountains with a panel of lecturers who will each have 45-minute presentations. It’s going to be a very educational day, but also a good day for people to come out in the community to support our local crafters, too.”

The 2017 ParaMountain Lecture Series speakers include: Modern-day Granny Woman Holly Mullins at 10 a.m., “Spiritual Healing In The Appalachian Mountains;” Cryptozoologist Thomas Marcum at 11 a.m, “Bigfoot;” Felosi at noon, “In Search Of Hidden History;” “Harlan Haunts” author Darla Saylor Jackson at 1 p.m., “Mystery Of Mountain Jane Doe;” Cumberland Gap National Historic Park Ranger Lucas Wilder at 2 p.m., “Strange Occurrences In The Cumberland Gap;” Southeast Community & Technical College Appalachian Studies Professor Theresa Osborne at 3 p.m., “Mystery Of The Melungeons;” Freelance Photojournalist Jennifer McDaniels at 4 p.m., “Foxfires And The Blue People;” and at 5 p.m., Louisville’s Urban Explorer and Paranormal Reality TV Host Christopher Maggard, “Knowing The Unknown.”

In his lecture “In Search Of Hidden History,” Felosi will deviate somewhat from his regular genre of disembodied spirits to talk primarily on ancient history, and research that has been conducted and evidence discovered in the Cumberland Plateau that indicates another civilization inhabiting the Appalachian Mountains long before the Native Americans. Felosi’s lecture, which will touch on the Ice Age, The Ancient Floods and The Redbird Petroglyphs, will show how this emerging evidence could perhaps rewrite history.

According to Felosi, The Red Bird Petroglyphs are a series of stone carvings on a 50-ton rock that fell from the mountain onto Route 66 in Clay County. The rock originally was situated along the Red Bird River, but was moved to a park in Manchester for display after it fell in December of 1994. What makes this huge rock important to historians and researchers like Felosi are the sharply incised and linear carvings that have been described by scholars as “different from any of the previously reported petroglyphs in Kentucky.” On portions of the rock are carved at least eight Old World alphabets that were extinct when Columbus arrived in the New World in 1492. Some of the Old World alphabets that have been identified on the rock include First Century Greek and Hebrew, Old Arabic and Old Libyan.

“There are other sources of evidence that point to Old World inhabitants in North America in Ancient Times,” Felosi said. “A closer look at the Ice Age and The Ancient Flood will show us how this natural geological evidence points further to unknown civilizations in North America, including the Appalachians – evidence that points to what I refer to as ‘Hidden History.’ All this and much more will be talked about during my lecture on April 22.”

Felosi will also touch on his research concerning another tribe of man found in the Appalachians, which evidence is slowly proving its existence.

“We can’t take anything for granted — even history,” Felosi said. “Reading is good, but researching, exploring, and digging deeper into our past reveals much more than what the history books tell us. There’s just so much out there that’s undeniably hidden.”

Felosi will return to what he is most known during the downtown historic Harlan ghost walk. During this trek downtown, Tony will tell of known hauntings in the area, discuss technology he has used to validate or debunk the hauntings, and play EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon) for participants. Those interested in taking part in the ghost walk are encouraged to gather at the Depot at 6:30 p.m.

More information will be shared in upcoming editions of the Harlan Daily Enterprise concerning the “2017 ParaMountain Lecture Series.” A closer look into the subject matter of each lecture, such as Granny Women, Bigfoot, the Mystery of Mountain Jane Doe, Strange Occurrences In The Cumberland Gap, the Melungeons, Foxfires, the Blue People and Ghosts, will be featured in the Harlan Daily Enterprise leading up to the lecture series on April 22.

For more information about the “2017 ParaMountain Lecture Series,” contact Felosi at 606-273-9925, McDaniels at 606-573-4223, or log onto harlanhauntfest.com and click on the ParaMountain Lecture series link.

Felosi will be one of eight lecturers on April 22 at the Harlan Depot. He will be speaking on "Hidden History," and touching on occurrences as The Ice Age, The Ancient Flood, and the discovery of the Redbird Rock Petroglyph in Clay County, which all point to other civilizations existing in North America long before the Native Americans. Photos submitted Harlan County Paranormal Investigator Tony Felosi brainstormed the idea of the ParaMountain Lecture Series to make the paranormal more mainstream and to promote mountain folklore. Tony Felosi is pictured leading a downtown Harlan Ghost Walk last fall. Felosi will once again be leading a historic downtown Harlan Ghost Walk after the ParaMountain Lecture Series concludes on the evening of April 22.

Featuring mountain folklore and the paranormal