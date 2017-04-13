News in Brief

Lawmakers to include ‘in the year of our Lord’ on documents

FRANKFORT (AP) — State lawmakers have voted to include the phrase “in the year of our Lord” on some of their documents.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports House and Senate lawmakers passed resolutions requiring the phrase to be included in the date on all of their simple resolutions and floor citations.

Republican state Sen. Albert Robinson sponsored the Senate measure as part of his effort to “anywhere and everywhere I can to respect our creator.”

The phrase “in the year of our Lord” is in both the U.S. and Kentucky constitutions and other historic documents, including President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. And Republican Gov. Matt Bevin includes the phrase in his signed proclamations.

Fred Lovell Jr., a member of the Louisville Atheists and Freethinkers, said the measure is not necessary.

___

Bevin changes plan for free 2-year degrees

FRANKFORT (AP) — A scholarship program that would have provided free community college for all new high school graduates in Kentucky has been trimmed back to pay for only specialized work certificate programs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Work Ready Scholarship program was proposed by House Democrats in the 2016 legislative session and approved by the General Assembly to pay tuition for college students seeking two-year associate degrees after existing state scholarship programs have been used.

However, in December Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order creating his own version of the scholarship program limited to those seeking certificates in five industries with worker shortages, like health care and construction.

House Minority Leader Rocky Adkins says Bevin’s move goes directly against the spirit of the original bill.

___

Eastern Kentucky deputy jailer convicted in inmate assault

LONDON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a former supervisory deputy jailer in eastern Kentucky in connection with injuries to an inmate.

The U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday that 32-year-old Kevin Asher was convicted of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and obstruction of justice. The jury deliberated for four hours following a 2 ½-day trial.

Asher was convicted of taking part in an assault on a 55-year-old inmate who was being held after an arrest for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. The prosecutor’s office said in a news release the assault took place in November 2012 at the Kentucky River Regional Jail in Hazard.

Prosecutors said Asher obstructed justice by completing an incident report claiming that the inmate slipped and fell and that no physical force was used against him.

Sentencing will be Aug. 2.

___

Bevin vetoes 1 bill, part of another after lawmakers adjourn

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vetoed bills that would have created a board to regulate the recreational therapy industry and scheduled how to pay for a veterans’ nursing home in Bowling Green.

Records show Bevin vetoed Senate bill 219 and a portion of House bill 13 on Tuesday. The legislature has adjourned for the year and cannot vote to override the vetoes.

Senate bill 219 would have created the Kentucky Board of Recreational Therapists. Bevin vetoed it because he said lawmakers did not set aside enough money to pay for it.

Part of House bill 13 would have required the state to pay back bonds supporting the veterans’ nursing home before it spends money on another debt. Bevin vetoed that part of the bill because he said it sets a bad precedent.

___

Mother charged with killing 3-month-old son

LOUISVILLE (AP) — Police have charged a Kentucky woman with murder in the death of her infant son.

News outlets report that 26-year-old Dailyn Cruz Abrera of Louisville was arrested Wednesday and charged with killing 3-month-old Lucas Paez Cruz. The arrest warrant says she called dispatchers on March 30 and said she had smothered her baby and “wanted to know the fastest way to die.”

Louisville officers arrived at the home and found the boy dead in a bed.

Online jail records show the mother was being held in the Louisville jail on a $500,000 cash bond. The records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

___

Police identify man shot by officer

LEXINGTON (AP) — Police have released additional details after a Kentucky police officer shot and wounded a suspect behind a motel Tuesday night.

WKYT reports 26-year-old Sergei Sargaev has been charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer and criminal mischief. His arrest citation says the Lexington officer approached Sargaev, who was sitting in a vehicle behind a La Quinta Inn, and asked him multiple times to roll down the window or open the door. Sargaev started the vehicle and backed it into the officer’s cruiser.

Police say he is white.

Police say those actions endangered the officer, who then shot Sargaev. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and will be arraigned Thursday.

The officer has not been identified and is on standard administrative leave. He was wearing a body camera at the time.

___

Louisville officer, ex-officer indicted in Explorer case

LOUISVILLE (AP) — A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Louisville police officer and a former officer in an investigation of the department’s Youth Explorer program.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas B. Wine’s office said in a news release Wednesday that Officer Brandon M. Wood was charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse and former officer Kenneth R. Betts was charged with first-degree sodomy and third-degree sodomy. The grand jury recommended Betts be held on $15,000 bond and Wood on $10,000.

Arraignment is set for Monday. Wood’s lawyer, Steve Schroering, told news outlets that Wood maintains his innocence and would plead not guilty. Betts’ attorney has declined comment previously.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said in a news release posted on Facebook that after the indictments were returned, he signed documents to terminate Wood.

___

Boone memorabilia collection to be displayed

RICHMOND (AP) — A Daniel Boone memorabilia collection will be on display at a Kentucky park starting Saturday.

State parks officials say Ray Buckberry of Bowling Green donated the collection to the Fort Boonesborough Foundation, which is loaning it to Fort Boonesborough State Park for display.

Buckberry’s collection includes 351 items, including prints and other items from the Daniel Boone television series. The foundation acknowledges that not all the items are correct to the time period, but says the items are still a valuable look at Boone’s impact on the American public.

Parks officials say a cabinet at the fort will be devoted to the collection. A display case has been added at the park campground for display purposes.

___

Man pleads not guilty in killing of 2 soldiers

HOPKINSVILLE (AP) — A man charged with killing two Fort Campbell soldiers and wounding a juvenile in a domestic dispute has pleaded not guilty.

The Kentucky New Era reports 35-year-old Jeremy J. Demar entered the plea during a hearing Wednesday. Demar, of Clarkesville, Tennessee, is charged with murder in connection with the deaths of his estranged wife, 35-year-old Spc. Priscilla A. East, and 28-year-old Sgt. Christopher R. Hoch.

Demar also is charged with assaulting a 16-year-old at the house.

East and Hoch were shot on Feb. 2. They were soldiers at the base on the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police said Demar had tracked down East.

The judge has set the next hearing in the case for July 19.

___

Park nominated for National Register of Historic Places

COVINGTON (AP) — Officials in northern Kentucky have nominated a park to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Covington Commission recently nominated Devou Park, which has preserved Civil War sites and structures including Union fortification systems used to protect and prevent Confederate attacks on the area.

The National Register is an official list of historically significant places around the U.S.

Preservation and Planning Specialist Emily Ahouse said Devou Park’s nomination recognizes its importance in the area, from its associations with the Civil War to its development as a city park.

The nomination will be reviewed on May 17 by the State Historic Preservation Review Board and, if approved, sent to the National Register Review Board.