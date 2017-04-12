Pair indicted on meth charges

A man and woman have been indicted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine.

Eugene Farley, 39, and Tabatha Stanton, 28, both of Holmes Mill, were served with indictment warrants on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office served indictments on the Holmes Mill couple at the Harlan County Detention Center. Additional indictments are pending.

According to the indictments, Eugene Farley sold methamphetamine on Jan. 9 and 10. Tabitha Farley sold methamphetamine on Jan. 10.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictments.

Eugene Farley was indicted on two counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and two counts of persistent felony offender II.

Tabatha Farley was indicted for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives.

In other news, Evelyn Pace, 50, of Loyall, was sentenced on April 6 in Harlan Circuit Court after entering a plea of guilty to a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals, according to court documents.

The indictment handed down by the grand jury on Nov. 21 states Pace intentionally tortured a dog without legal justification on or about Nov. 15, 2015, causing serious injury to the dog.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Denny Jones presented evidence to the grand jury resulting in the indictment.

Pace was represented by her attorney Cynthia Allison. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathan Lee handled the matter for the state.

The probation order states Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson sentenced Pace to 30 days in jail, probated for a period of 12 months. Pace was additionally ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and pay $688.84 in restitution.

A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Eugene Farley
Tabatha Stanton Farley

Pace sentenced for cruelty to animals