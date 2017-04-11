Napier gets 7 years

A Harlan man was sentenced in Harlan Circuit Court to a total of seven years in prison on April 5.

Scotty Napier, 28, appeared with his attorney Will Seidelman in front of Harlan Circuit Court Judge Kent Hendrickson for sentencing on charges including robbery and wanton endangerment. Commonwealth’s Attorney Parker Boggs and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jonathon Lee handled matters for the state.

Napier was sentenced for two indictments on which he entered pleas of guilty.

The most recent indictment stems from Napier’s arrest resulting from an August 2 incident at Walmart.

According to the citation issued at the time of his arrest, Napier was in Walmart and placed two ink cartridges down the front of his pants with the intent to leave the store. The store’s manager and assistant manager approached Napier and attempted to escort him to the front office to wait on police to arrive. Napier pulled out a box cutter, ran out of the store and into the mountains before police arrived.

The second indictment stems from a Sept. 1, 2014 incident at the MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) building.

According to the complaint, Napier entered MSHA with the intent to commit a crime. Later the same day, he attempted to purchase five cartons of cigarettes from Don’s Supersaver with a government-issued MHSA credit card.

Hendrickson sentenced Napier to a total of seven years for second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree burglary, attempted fraudulent use of a lost/stolen credit/debit car and third-degree criminal mischief. As part of the plea agreement, Napier stipulated he will not request shock probation.

Napier was remanded into custody to begin serving his sentence.

In other court activity:

• Jesse Clark, 51, of Ben Hur, Virginia, was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail for third-degree trafficking a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was additionally ordered to forfeit $440 in cash which was seized at the time of his arrest. The sentence is to run concurrently with time Clark is currently serving in Virginia;

• Robert Cornett IV, 29, was sentenced to a total of two years in prison for first- and second-degree trafficking a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, driving too slow for traffic conditions and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was additionally ordered to pay $705.50 in fines and fees, surrender his motor vehicle license for 30 days and successfully complete a 90-day alcohol or substance abuse treatment program through the Cumberland River Behavioral Health Center. He was also ordered to forfeit an additional $690 and a 1995 maroon Ford Escort which were seized at the time of his arrest;

• Kelly Coker, 34, of Cumberland, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for second-degree trafficking a controlled substance. She was additionally ordered to pay $150 in restitution to the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office;

• Megan Happney, 30, of Cawood, was ordered to begin serving a total of 12 months in jail after her probation was revoked. She had been granted probation on an amended charged of attempted unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach Joe P. Asher at 606-909-4132 or on Twitter @joe_hde

Scotty Napier http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ScottyNapier.jpg Scotty Napier

Coker sentenced to 3-year prison term