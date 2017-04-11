‘Jack Tales’ to be presented at SKCTC

The Center Stage Players at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College will present another series of Jack Tales this week.

The stories include Jack and the Bean Tree, Jack the Giant Killer, Jack Seeks His Fortune and the Two Old Women’s Bet.

In Jack and the Bean Tree, the audience will learn about the time Jack planted a fertilized seed that grew into a giant plant that grew all the way up into the sky. There, he meets a friendly old woman and a mean old giant.

Jack the Giant Killer tells the tale of when the king wants to get rid of three giants who terrorize the land and destroys his trees.

Jack Seeks His Fortune shows Jack’s adventures in the world when he goes out and tries to find fortune, without knowing what it looks like.

Finally, the Two Old Women’s Bet is about two women who bet which of their husbands do the craziest things.

Cast members include Anna Caudill, Emily Honaker, Chase Gladson, James Honaker, Kaydie Coots, Kevin Thomas Lee, Andrew Yeary, Abby Sherman, Madison Creech, Matthew Yeary, Brooke Eads and Dustin Haley. Haley also serves as the assistant director for the production. Abigail and Tina Wynn are the production’s stage managers.

The Jack Tales productions will be April 12 at 7 p.m., April 13 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., April 14, also at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and April 15 at 2:30 p.m.

All shows will be performed in the Godbey Appalachian Center Theatre on the Cumberland campus of Southeast.

You can make reservations to see the show by contacting Michael Corriston at 606-589-3137 or [email protected]

Photo submitted SKCTC's Center Stage Players will present another edition of Jack Tales this week

Performances slated this week