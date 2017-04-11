Local scholarship finalists announced

The Harlan County Community Scholarship Banquet will be held on April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Harlan Center. Tickets are $15 each. They may be purchased at the Harlan Daily Enterprise, Cumberland Elementary School, Harlan High School and Harlan County High School. All tickets must be purchased by April 20. No tickets are sold at the door. The banquet is sponsored by the Harlan County Community Scholarship Fund’s Board of Directors in conjunction with the Harlan County Soil Conservation District, Harlan County Schools, Harlan Independent Schools and the Harlan Daily Enterprise. Students from Harlan High School and Harlan County High School are honored at this banquet. Numerous organizations utilize the banquet to present scholarships to students. Information on the banquet may be obtained by calling 606-573-4330, 606-573-2838 or 606-573-8700.

Finalists for the Harlan County Community Scholarships, the Harlan County Soil Conservation District Scholarships and the Bianchi Family Scholarships have been announced. Finalists include:

HARLAN HIGH SCHOOL

Frederick Noah Busroe is the 2017 HHS valedictorian. He has a 4.0 grade point average on the unweighted scale and a 4.05 on the weighted scale in the advanced academic curriculum. He is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Gifted Leadership and the Journalism class. He was a member of the varsity basketball team, baseball team, track and field, and football. He served as captain on the basketball, baseball and track and field teams. He is a school record holder in track and field in the 100-meter race and the 4X100m relay team.

Noah has performed community service at Holy Trinity Church, teaching Bible School and assisting with the toy drive. In addition, he participated in Mass as a server and as a lector on Sundays. He also volunteers at Christ’s Hands delivering meals to needy people each week. He assists at the Cumberland Hope Center preparing and serving meals. He has an unweighted GPA of 4.0. He was awarded the fourth annual Wallace “Wah Wah” Jones Award at the 2017 Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony on March 14. Nominees were submitted from across the state to the Jones family for this prestigious award for senior multi-sport athletes who excel equally in the classroom and contribute greatly to their community.

He hopes to return to Harlan after completing his education at Centre College. He plans to pursue a career in medicine or physical therapy. He will be running track for the college. Noah is the son of Fred and Donell Busroe, of Harlan.

Patricia A. Clem is a member of the Harlan High School Academic Team, Musettes, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Gifted Leadership, 4-H Leadership and cheerleading. She has compiled numerous awards, honors, leadership positions and numerous superlatives in her activities. She has extensive community service while working 20 hours each week as a cashier at Food City in Harlan.

Her future problem solving team won district, region and placed sixth in the state her junior year. She served as Musette historian as a sophomore and FBLA media officer during the current year. Her cheerleading squad won several awards, including first place in the KHSAA girls’ basketball tournament KAPOS competition. She is a member of the Harlan Baptist Church Youth Group. She was selected as the 2017 Mountain Laurel Festival Attendant. She has a 3.8 weighted GPA.

She has been accepted into the honors program at three universities to which she applied: University of Kentucky, Western Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University. She plans to major in kinesiology at WKU or Eastern or human health services at UK. She is the daughter of Will and Emily Clem, of Harlan.

Olivia Dixon is a member of the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, cheerleading squad, band and pep club. She has extensive community service and works as a youth volunteer at Harlan Baptist Church during Bible School and the Wednesday evening programs.

She has a 3.1 grade point average. She plans to attend Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College and then transfer to Eastern Kentucky University to pursue a career in Communications Disorders. She is the daughter of Bobbie and Lisa Dixon, of Baxter.

William Mason Miller participated in the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute sponsored by the Youth Programs at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset. The ELI’s purpose is to develop future business leaders and entrepreneurs in southern and eastern Kentucky. Miller led the winning team of four students by using a 3D printer to develop an antibacterial cell phone cover.

During his junior and senior year, Miller has attended Western Kentucky University’s Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. He has distinguished himself in a number of university courses. He has compiled 60 college hours. Also, he served as a Gatton Academy Student Ambassador to North China Energy University to study clean coal technology.

He is an Eagle Scout, earning the distinguished honor in Troop 149 of Harlan. He worked as an assistant archery instructor for the past two summers at Camp Blanton, a day camp for children 8 to 14 years of age. He has compiled numerous awards in track and field and in cross country. He won the Cross Country Class A region and he is the reigning Class A 3200 meter champion in track.

He holds a 4.17 weighted and a 3.71 unweighted grade point average. He plans to attend the University of Louisville with his major undetermined and minor in political science. He hopes to attend law school, pursuing a career focusing on energy policy. He is the son of Will and Stacey Miller, of Harlan.

Ethan Gabriel Morton is a member of the Beta Club, Pep Club, journalism staff, Gifted Leadership Program and varsity basketball, baseball and tennis. He was an Asbury College ImpactU Summer film camp participant and summer environmental and biotech participant. He was named an HHS ACT Scholar and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Youth of the Year. He has a wide range of community service, including Christmas programs for youth, food drives for Christ’s Hands, student tutor, tour guide for alumni week, fall festival volunteer and many others. He has compiled an unweighted GPA of 3.7.

He plans to attend the University of Kentucky to pursue a degree in finance and accounting and then pursue a master’s degree and become a certified public accountant. He is the son of C.D. and Jennifer Morton, of Harlan.

HARLAN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Rhett Dustin Alred is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Talent Search Pep Club and yearbook editor. He is a class valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. He served as captain of the football team and as an announcer for basketball games. He is a Link Crew Leader. A WYMT Mountain Achiever, he leads the school in the pledge of allegiance each day. He has extensive community service with Cram the Cruiser, Pennies for Patients, Diabetes Walk, Shop with a Copy, Christ Hands and others.

He plans to attend college and pursue a political science degree and then continue his education to become a lawyer. He is the son of Dusty and Holly Alred, of Harlan.

Shyla Baker is a valedictorian of the 2017 class, earning a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. She is a member of the First Priority Elite Leadership, Link Crew, Educational Talent Search, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Gifted Leadership, drama and theatre, Spanish Honor Society and Southeast Scholars. Her grade point average is a 4.0 on an unweighted scale. She has extensive community service, including assisting with animal clinics, academic team events, teaching Sunday School, community cleanup projects and numerous others. She has numerous accolades, including being named a Bank of Harlan Outstanding Student of the Month, winning the county spelling bee twice, recipient of the WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship, academic team awards, treasurer of FBLA, and earned her IC3 certification. She scored a perfect score on the EXPLORE assessment in 2013.

She plans to attend Union College to pursue her dream of being a teacher at Black Mountain Elementary School in the Harlan County School District. She is the daughter of Chris and Leslie Baker, of Kenvir.

Madyson Bennett is a member of First Priority, Educational Talent Search, Link Crew, BETA Club, Distributive Education Clubs of America, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, academic team, Kentucky AmeriCorps Family Resource and Youth Service Center and Friends of the Harlan Animal Shelter. She is a class valedictorian with a 4.0 unweighted grade point average. She is vice president of the NHS and treasurer of the Spanish Honor Society. She works with Vacation Bible School at the Binghamtown Baptist Church and Friendship Baptist Church. She also works with the Tri-Cities Empty Stocking Fund, Operation Christmas Child and the Tri-Cities Easter Egg Hunt.

She is undecided on her college and major, but is interested in sociology, psychology, politics, international relations and public policy. She is the daughter of Chester and Sandy Bennett, of Cawood.

Cameron Bryant Carmical was named a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar and selected for the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference. Class valedictorian, he has a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. He is the founder and event organizer of the first stroke awareness walk in Harlan County held in honor of his grandfather, Charles “Perky” Bryant. He has been a Kentucky Legislative Page, assisting Rep. Fitz Steele and Rick Nelson. He is a four-year member of the basketball team, serving as captain his junior and senior year. He is a member of the Beta Club, Link Crew, National Honor Society and Gifted and Talent Leadership. He was named a UK Rising Scholar and the UK Book Award for students showing leadership promise. He received numerous accolades as a member of the basketball team which advanced to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Sweet Sixteen.

He is undecided on his college choice, but lists Transylvania and Centre among his top choices as he plans to pursue a career in medicine. He hopes to play college basketball. He is the son of LeAnne and Lonnie Huff and David and Lyndsey Carmical.

Katelyn Lee McClure is a member of the Beta Club, National Spanish Honors Society, Educational Talent Search, National Honor Society, marching band, pep band, concert band and jazz band. She is a class valedictorian and has compiled a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. She has volunteered at the Harlan Public Library and at the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club. She was color guard captain and trumpet section leader.

She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University and earn a degree in music and then continue to graduate school and obtain a master’s degree in music therapy. She is the daughter of Curtis and Mary McClure, of Putney.

Natalie Middleton is a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, Kentucky Legislative Page, captain of the volleyball team, member of the community problem solving team, the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America, Educational Talent Search, First Priority, Spanish National Honor Society, pep club, school book club, Link Crew and the Jones Creek Church of the Living God Youth Group.

A class valedictorian, she has compiled a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. She has extensive community service including work with the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club, Appalachian Regional Hospital Survey Project, ARH Fitness Fair Data, ARH physical therapy, Christ Hands, Cumberland Hope Rehabilitation Center, Empty Stocking Fund, Cram the Cruiser, animal shelter, Angel Tree, Operation Christmas Child, Jeans for Teens and numerous others.

Natalie plans to attend the University of Louisville to obtain a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science. She then hopes to attend the Louis D. Brandeis School of Law at Louisville and specialize in employment and labor law. She is the daughter of Mary Garland, of Evarts.

Sierra Patterson is a member of the Educational Talent Search, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and the HCHS Black Bear News staff. She is a class valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. She works 20 to 30 hours each week at Shoe Show in Harlan. Her volunteer service has benefited the Empty Stocking Fund, Tri-Cities Nursing Home Easter Egg Hunt, Pine Mountain Settlement School’s Appalachian Fair Days and other events.

She plans to attend Berea College and seek a double major in computer science and communications. Her career goal is to become a programmer. She is the daughter of James and Lori Patterson, of Totz.

Braydan Roark is class valedictorian with a 4.0 grade point average on an unweighted scale. He is a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, a Rogers Scholar, and member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club, academic team and varsity football team. He was named all Southeastern Kentucky Conference First Team and the Associated Press All-State Honorable Mention in football. He participated in the U.S. Naval Academy Summer Stem Program in 2014 in Annapolis, Maryland. Only two cadets are chosen for this program from each state.

He has extensive community service which includes volunteering for the grounds and maintenance projects at Martins Fork Lake, Lead2Fee National Initiative, Cram the Cruiser, Empty Stocking Fund, Green River Lake Cleanup, breast cancer awareness walk-a-thon and coaching summer youth football camps.

He plans to attend Lincoln Memorial University and obtain a bachelor’s degree in finance. He then will attend LMU’s Duncan School of Law. His career goal is to be a financial attorney. He is the son of Brent and Kristina Roark, of Laurel Hill.

Frederick Noah Busroe http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Frederick-Noah-Busroe.jpg Frederick Noah Busroe Patricia A. Clem http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Patricia-A.-Clem.jpg Patricia A. Clem Olivia Dixon http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Olivia-Dixon.jpg Olivia Dixon William Mason Miller http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_William-Mason-Miller.jpg William Mason Miller Ethan Gabriel Morton http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Ethan-Garbriel-Morton.jpg Ethan Gabriel Morton Rhett Dustin Alred http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Rhett-Alred.jpg Rhett Dustin Alred Shyla Baker http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Shyla-Baker.jpg Shyla Baker Madyson Bennett http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Madyson-Bennett.jpg Madyson Bennett Cameron Bryant Carmical http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cameron-Carmical.jpg Cameron Bryant Carmical Katelyn Lee McClure http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Katelyn-Lee-McClure.jpg Katelyn Lee McClure Natalie Middleton http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Natalie-Middleton.jpg Natalie Middleton Sierra Patterson http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Sierra-Patterson.jpg Sierra Patterson Braydan Roark http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Braydon-Roark.jpg Braydan Roark http://harlandaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Scholarship-web-only.jpg

Special to the Enterprise